Ukraine Hosts Crimean Platform While Russian Invasion
The format, which was launched in 2021 to counter diplomatically the Russian annexation of Crimea, takes place this year virtually in the shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This year's Crimea Platform summit was attended online by many international guests, including OSCE's Helga Maria Schmid and Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
Six months after the beginning of the Russian attack on Ukraine and on the eve of Ukrainian Independence Day, the summit "Crimea Platform" was held.
The Crimea Platform is a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry effort, begun in 2021, to reverse Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula through diplomatic means. Goals to be achieved include returning the Crimean issue to the global agenda, protecting human rights in Crimea, promoting the de-occupation of the peninsula, and strengthening both European and global security.
The official launch of the platform took place during the constituent Crimea Summit in Kyiv on August 23, 2021. The activity of the Crimea Platform, with its main office in Kyiv, is intended to be permanent. This year, the Crimea Platform will be held online in the shadow of the war in Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opened the second summit of the Crimean Platform and stressed that Ukraine will take back occupied Crimea and other occupied territories and become a member of the EU together with it.
Among many international guests such as Ursula von der Leyen, European heads of state and representatives of international organizations, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Helga Maria Schmid were also present.
Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg assures Ukraine of Austrian support
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg represented Austria at the Crimea Platform Virtual Summit. The foreign minister criticized Russia's foreign policy and militarism, stating "with tanks and missiles, Russia has been trying to redraw European borders for six months now." At the very beginning of his speech, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg underscored the sheer brutality of Russian aggression, for which there should be no impunity "For six months, Russia has made a mockery of international law and our security order."
Alexander Schallenberg stated that even if this was not fully understood in 2014, the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation was merely the beginning of a destructive, aggressive and unprecedented policy of annihilation against sovereign Ukraine since World War II. However, the Ukrainian people would counter the aggression with courage and determination, according to Schallenberg.
Furthermore, the Foreign Minister reiterated Austria's full support for the sanctions against Russia adopted at the EU level. The most far-reaching sanctions regime ever imposed on a country would make it clear that a country is not right.
Six months after #Russia escalated its war in #Ukraine, we remember the illegal annexation of #Crimea as the original sin. Today, speaking at the @crimeaplatform, I reiterated Austria‘s continued support for the Ukrainian people.— Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) August 23, 2022
Schallenberg assured "that Austria will continue to stand by the Ukrainian people. We will continue to support Ukraine as an independent, free, democratic and prosperous part of our European family."
Key topics of this year's Crimea Platform
The main areas of the Platform’s activity are the consolidation of the policy of non-recognition of the attempted annexation of Crimea; efficiency of sanctions, their strengthening and closing loopholes for circumvention; protection of human rights and international humanitarian law; ensuring security in the region of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov and beyond, protecting the freedom of navigation; overcoming of the adverse economic and environmental impact of the occupation of Crimea on the region.
While 46 international delegations participated a year ago, this year there were over 60 participating delegations from NATO, EU, international organizations and the world. All participants condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed that the decision to hold the second summit of the Crimea Platform despite the war was of fundamental importance and they wanted to "send a very clear signal. Even if - theoretically - the enemy would be near Kyiv again, we would still plan to de-occupy Crimea. It is very important to understand: No matter how difficult it is, we must always think strategically, because the time will come when we will de-occupy our territories, and the summit of the Crimean platform is a sign of that."
“Today, our Crimea Platform family has become stronger, larger and broader geographically. We welcome new countries and international organisations that have joined us, that decided to share our common principles and struggle for the right cause,” said Dmytro Kuleba. pic.twitter.com/WGYBrHGNkT— Crimea Platform (@crimeaplatform) August 23, 2022
Among others, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also spoke at the Crimea platform.
EU President Von der Leyen expressed her concern about human rights violations in Crimea and strongly condemned Putin's aggressive policies. Von der Leyen stated, "The European Union will stand by Ukraine as long as it is needed."
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised the Ukrainian will to defend their country from Russia and expressed NATO's solidarity with Ukraine. The Secretary-General said that NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and "a grinding war of attrition" between Ukraine and Russia this winter. According to Stoltenberg, "This is a battle of wills and a battle of logistics. Therefore, we must sustain our support for Ukraine for the long-term, so that Ukraine prevails, as a sovereign independent nation.”
Winter is coming &it will be hard. What we see now is a grinding war of attrition. This is a battle of wills &a battle of logistics. Therefore we must sustain our support for #Ukraine for the long-term so that it prevails as an independent nation. @jensstoltenberg @crimeaplatform pic.twitter.com/YSaNGSOVnd— Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) August 23, 2022
OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid assured Ukraine of OSCE's continued support for its "independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders."
We will continue to support #Ukraine and its independence, sovereignty & territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.— Helga Maria Schmid (@HelgaSchmid_SG) August 23, 2022
We offer all the @OSCE’s tools to help build peace and security, including via our new 3-year Support Programme to .#CrimeaPlatform pic.twitter.com/XcDHiMIFmz
Other international guests at the Crimea Platform included Germany's Chancellor Scholz, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and many others.
