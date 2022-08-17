Media Freedom in Russia: OSCE Condemns Continued Persecution of Russian Journalists
The common practice in Russia of persecuting and imprisoning critical journalists reached a peak in the recent past. Following the recent cases of criminal and administrative charges against journalists and media workers in the Russian Federation, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro, strongly deplores the continued practice of judicial persecution, which leads to further restrictions on media freedom and access to information.
"In recent weeks, a significant number of new cases of judicial persecution have been brought to my attention," said Ribeiro. "These cases often relate to the alleged 'dissemination of false information about the Russian armed forces', which is punishable under a new law passed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine."
For example, Marina Ovsyannikova has been charged with "spreading false information about the Russian armed forces" and faces up to ten years in prison. Ovsyannikova is the former producer of Russia's Pervyi Channel, which organised a vigil for a single person outside the Kremlin on 15 July.
A similar charge was filed against Fortanga's editor-in-chief and journalist Isabella Evloyeva earlier this month for her Telegram channel reporting about Russian army casualties and a bombing of a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Ukraine.
"The charge of spreading 'false information' related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine is being instrumentalised to silence dissenting voices," Ribeiro said.
Aside from indicting journalists and incarcerating them, heavy fines continue to weaken the media and journalists economically. For instance, the authorities fined Novaya Gazeta for "abuse of media freedom" and threatened to cancel its registration as a print and digital publication.
A fine was also imposed on Vladislav Postnikov, editor-in-chief of Vietchierniye Vedomosti, and Sergei Smirnov, editor-in-chief of Mediazona, for "discrediting the deployment of Russian forces".
Alexandra Bayasitova, journalist for Life.ru and former correspondent for Kommersant and Izvestia, has been remanded in custody and is facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
"Journalists should not be punished for performing their professional duties. Moreover, pre-trial detention should not be used to exert unjustified pressure on media professionals. By violating OSCE commitments, the Russian authorities are denying their citizens access to important information and creating an atmosphere of fear and repression," Ribeiro concluded.