U.S. Ambassador Victoria Kennedy Hosts Independence Day Reception
U.S. Ambassador Victoria Kennedy hosted a festive reception at her residence to mark Independence Day. The event was attended by numerous friends and partners to celebrate this significant day together.
In her address, Ambassador Kennedy expressed her sincere gratitude to all the guests for their outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to the bilateral relationship between the United States of America and Austria.
She emphasized the shared values that make up the strong ties between the two countries. Just as in 1776, when the United States Declaration of Independence was adopted, the principles of equality and the inalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are still of great importance today, she said. These shared values, he said, are the foundation for the close cooperation and friendship between the two nations.
The Independence Day of the United States of America is not only an opportunity to celebrate the country's achievements and history but also a moment to honor cooperation with partners around the world, he said. Ambassador Kennedy emphasized that Austria, as a close partner of the United States, plays an important role in bilateral relations and that she is grateful for the continued engagement and support of her Austrian partners.
The reception provided guests with an opportunity to celebrate the shared values and close friendship between the United States of America and Austria in a festive atmosphere. The event was a sign of solidarity and shared commitment to successful bilateral cooperation.
In her closing remarks, Ambassador Victoria Kennedy wished everyone present a happy Independence Day and reiterated the importance of the strong bilateral ties between the United States and Austria. The evening was a successful occasion to celebrate the close friendship and toast to successful cooperation.