Transitional Government Following the Dismissal of Cabinet Kurz - What's Next?

"Good evening, ladies and gentlemen!

Good evening also to the journalists!

Austrian politics is in an extraordinary situation. And that is why I would like to address you, the citizens of this country, directly and tell you where we stand tonight.

One after the other, then:

(1) A majority of the members of the National Council today expressed their distrust of the Federal Government. The President of the National Council has told me was subsequently officially informed of this. I have checked all the documents and I came to the result, that this decision of the National Council all from our federal constitution fulfils the required conditions.

So: A majority of the elected representatives of the people, a majority of the members of parliament, have today withdrawn their confidence in the Austrian government.

2. Therefore, tomorrow morning, later in the morning. in accordance with my undertaking pursuant to Article 74(1) of the Federal Constitution Act to remove this federal government from office.

This is not an everyday occurrence, but basically. a perfectly normal, democratic process.

Our Federal Constitution provides for clear and unambiguous steps to be taken in this direction.

My task now is to do so, just like the week before, to ensure the correct sequence and observance of these steps.

3. This is particularly important in this case, because even in this politically confusing situation. our State, the Republic of Austria must always work.

In particular, all ministries must always at any time, any minute be staffed by a minister, to ensure the full capacity to act and to ensure the proper administration of the Republic.

Why is this so important? Imagine, dear Austrians, the Minister of Economic Affairs of another country needs information and tries, to reach his Austrian counterpart and nobody picks up the phone.

Or an important bank transfer or a budget in the Ministry of Finance is to be approved and there's no Minister of Finance?

Or judges could not be appointed without justice ministers.

That is unthinkable. And that is why the Constitution provides, that all government offices must always be occupied.

Even in situations of transition until the next National Council election.

Ladies and gentlemen, the appointment of a new federal government, even if it's only one for a transitional period, but it's not a matter, that can be approached recklessly and hastily.

4. The constitution sees for such cases the possibility to do so, that the President of the Federal Republic of Austria of a new federal government the outgoing Federal Ministers to continue the management of their portfolios.

To gain time for the necessary discussions, I will therefore be informed by this in our Federal Constitution contingency option and, in accordance with Article 71 of the Constitution at the same time as the removal of the Federal Government to entrust them with the continuation of their duties.

Sounds a little complicated, but it's a good thing.

Mr. Vice Chancellor Hartwig Löger I will in the course of this operation with the continuation of the administration of the Federal Chancellery and chair the temporary federal government.

Ladies and gentlemen, it's kind of a temporary arrangement, until we find a solution in a few days, that will last until the new elections.

5. What happens now?

For the good of our republic it is important to create a stable, sustainable situation.

Of course I will see to it that the search for a new federal government is carried out as quickly as justifiably, but as carefully and prudently as necessary.

I will propose only one Chancellor, who is committed to the support or at least the acquiescence in the Austrian National Council.

I intend to ensure broad support, before the interim government is in place. Also to avoid further votes of no confidence after an appointment.

I therefore appeal to the parties, to all parties in the National Council, to participate constructively in this decision-making process.

A certain consensus is now needed to ensure Austria's continued well-being.

I have started in this spirit The European Commission is committed to holding talks with all parties represented in parliament and will continue to do so intensively.

Dear Austrians!

As I mentioned at the beginning: This is not an everyday occurrence, but basically. a perfectly normal, democratic process.

And what calms me down: We have our elegant Austrian Federal Constitution, that will guide us through these days.

And you can rely on the Federal Constitution.

Thank you - have a nice evening!"