The European Union's Space Strategy for Security and Defence
Space and space infrastructure is becoming increasingly important to nations in space. The European Union also has its space defense strategy. Learn more about Europe's efforts in Space defense.
The EU emphasized in their Strategic Compass the need to develop an EU Space Strategy for Security and Defence. Considering the current geopolitical context, the EU's defense policy must be strengthened.
Space-based assets and services are increasingly important to the functioning of the EU's economy, society, and defense.
In a competitive and contested space environment, the EU must be prepared for a variety of threats carried out intentionally by its strategic competitors, including attacks on critical infrastructures and economies that are reliant on space-dependent services.
Attacks against space capabilities, such as cyber-attacks, jamming and spoofing, can have an impact on operations and services delivery, but may also have political and diplomatic consequences, with attribution of blame difficult.
The EU stressed that space has become a strategic domain and an essential enabler for all daily activities, whether the Internet, telecommunications or the movement of people, ships, aircraft or vehicles.
Therefore it plays a central role in security and defense. The United States created 2019 the U.S. Space Force to ensure the safety of its space infrastructure. Many other countries like China and Russia already have institutions that ensure security and defense in space.
Josep Borell emphasized this issue, "Therefore, we need to guarantee our ability to operate securely and constantly the infrastructures essential to our societies, including against threats in outer space. Last November, Russia deliberately destroyed one of its satellites, an irresponsible act that generated dangerous debris."
European investment in space
As reported by the European Union External Action Service, the European space industry had a revenue of €74 billion in 2019, which represents between 15 and 20 percent of the world market, and is directly employed by 48,000 people.
Europe's Space Programme has been allocated 13,2 bln EUR in the new Multiannual Financial Framework – the largest ever space budget at the EU level.
In this arena, the EU is increasingly involved, with two notable success stories: Galileo, which provides positioning, navigation, and timing, and Copernicus, the largest Earth observation system.
EU space infrastructure
Тhe Commission has also proposed to launch a new strategic EU space infrastructure in addition to Galileo and Copernicus.
This is a major initiative to equip the EU with a European space-based secure connectivity.
According to the EU External Action Service, this will provide two services. A governmental highly secured communication service, which will ensure ultra-secure –quantum encrypted – communication with multiple defense and civilian users and a high-speed broadband access service, to provide internet access to all, and reduce the digital divide.
According to the EU External Action Service, the main features of the proposal comprise its security-by-design, which is a precondition for high-end security, and defense use. Satellites will have a north-south orbit, which means they will cover all of Africa and the Arctic. As a result, they can offer high-speed Internet to Africa everywhere. Such an initiative is known as the "Global Gateway."
The total cost of this project would be about €6 billion, of which the EU would contribute €2.4 billion. The rest of the financing would have to come from member states and a public-private partnership scheme.
The EU wants to step up investments in defense research and the development of capabilities, notably through the European Defence Fund (EDF), to facilitate synergies between civilian and defense domains, and to incentivize EU joint procurement of defense capabilities.
The European Commission outlined the importance to counter hybrid threats and strengthening cybersecurity and cyber defense.
The threat of space debris
Space debris is threatening space infrastructure in general. There is a huge increase in satellites and space debris.
Humanity has launched 11,800 satellites since the space age began in the 1960s, of which 4,550 are currently operational. Over 20000 new satellites will be launched in the next decade - and that's just a conservative estimate. In addition, there are 128 million pieces of debris smaller than 1 centimeter orbiting Earth, and almost one million between 1 and 10 centimeters.
This threatens space infrastructure and space services. It risks affecting daily life, economies, and societies, as well as security and defense.
The EU wants to enhance its capabilities to detect and catalog more space objects and avoid collisions.
The EU also stressed that space is a global common good that the international community has to protect and manage.
Therefore, the EU aims for a multilateral approach at the UN level to prevent collisions and control spaceflight.
Critical technologies
The European Union wants to develop critical technologies for security and defense, by boosting European research, development and innovation in close cooperation with member states and key partners, especially the U.S. and NATO.
Strategic dependencies on critical technologies for security and defense. are needed to be reduced.
This initiative is connected to the work of the European Defence Agency (EDA) in defense innovation, including through the proposed EDA Defence Innovation Hub.
The agenda developed in this defense package is enhancing previous work and contributes to further strengthening the European Union's Strategic Compass.
European Union External Action - Diplomatic Service of the European Union