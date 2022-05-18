Space Diplomacy: Switzerland and ESA Establish Space Deep-Tech Innovation Centre
Switzerland and the European Space Agency signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, establishing the center for European Space Deep-Tech Innovation at the Paul Scherrer Institute in Villigen, Switzerland.
Martina Hirayama, State Secretary of Switzerland for Education, Research and Innovation, and Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency (ESA), signed a cooperation agreement between the two organizations to establish a joint competence center at the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI).
This joint competence center at the PSI is the European Space Deep-Tech Innovation (ESDI). The goal is to close the gap between academic research and economic developments in space.
By leveraging existing infrastructures as well as a network of university and industry partners in Europe, the ESDI will play a coordinating role and facilitate the implementation of projects.
ESDI is intended to be structured around thematic platforms involving partners from both inside and outside Switzerland. As part of its activities, the center will identify challenges resulting from ESA's own needs as well as those created by the space community as a whole. In order to address these challenges, the first thematic platforms to be established will focus on material research, data management and processing, quantum technologies, as well as sustainable space ecosystems.
State Secretary Hirayama stated during the signing ceremony that ESA's support for the ESDI is a recognition of Switzerland as a reliable and competitive partner.
The European Space Agency is an intergovernmental organization of 22 member states dedicated to the exploration of space. Established in 1975 and headquartered in Paris.
Switzerland plays a key role in European space flight through its membership in ESA and participation in EU programs.
As a founding member of ESA, Switzerland contributes EURO 181 million a year to its programs and activities. Innovation and excellence in the space sector at the national level, as well as the collaboration between research institutes and industry, are key elements for economic development.
Switzerland was encouraged by the establishment of the ESDI to become even more involved in space and contribute to the efforts to rise to and overcome the many challenges that Europe faces.
Federal Council of Switzerland