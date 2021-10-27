Sponsored Content
The Chancellor on National Day: "No island of the blessed"
Chancellor Schallenberg delivered an address on the Austrian National Day at the Heldenplatz in Vienna. The chancellor reflected on the successes of Austria since 1945 and its response to recent crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the terrorist attack in Vienna. Read what he said.
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg delivering his speech on the 2021 Austrian National Day. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg gave a speech at the Heldenplatz in Vienna in honor of Austria’s National Day.
In his speech, Chancellor Schallenberg asked Austrian’s to use the National Day to pause and reflect on how lucky they are to live in “a country with a wonderful landscape and great culture, where we can enjoy all basic rights and freedom and democracy.” …
