Sponsored Content
The Federal President on National Day: "Handing over the planet in order"
Sponsored Content
President Van der Bellen delivered a televised address to the nation to celebrate Austria's National Day. In his speech, the president addressed various issues, with a particular emphasis on the threat of climate change. Read what Van der Bellen said, and watch his full address.
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen: "I will not rest until I am sure that our children are taken care of. That the planet we hand over will be handed over in order." / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
As is tradition, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen gave a televised address to the nation on Austria’s National Day.
In his speech, Van der Bellen acknowledged that “much could be said” about the recent government crisis that led to the resignation of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and the general state of Austrian politics. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content