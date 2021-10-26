Sponsored Content
Official State Visit of the King of Jordan to Austria
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 09:48 ♦ (Vindobona)
King Abdullah II of Jordan recently met with President Van der Bellen in Vienna. The two leaders discussed various issues, including climate change. Read more about King Abdullah's official visit to Austria.
King Abdullah II of Jordan (left) meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (right) in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
King Abdullah II of Jordan paid an official visit to Austria at the invitation of President Alexander Van der Bellen.
Following the meeting, President Van der Bellen emphasized, “Our countries not only share many common interests and viewpoints but also a self-image as a platform for dialogue and a mediator between different cultures and views. With its long-term balancing policy, Jordan is an important partner and anchor of stability in the Middle East.” …
