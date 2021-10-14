Sponsored Content
Austria Presents Financial Budget for 2022
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:18 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Blümel presented Austria's draft financial budget for 2022 to the Austrian Parliament in the form of the annual budget speech. The plan includes tax reforms, budget increases for various ministries, estimates regarding the COViD-19 crisis, and more. Read some of the specific provisions in the budget outlined by the finance minister.
Austrian Finance Minister Blümel (left) presenting the 2022 draft budget to parliament. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Blümel presented the draft budget for 2022 in his budget speech to the Austrian National Council.
The draft budget for 2022 envisages a deficit of € 12.6 billion. The Ministry of Finance expects revenues of € 86.4 billion and expenditures of € 99.1 billion.
In his speech, Blümel reviewed some of the figures from the past two years and outlined many of the provisions in the budget for next year. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Taxation, WIFO Austrian Institute of Economic Research, Salzburg Festival - Salzburger Festspiele, Public Debt, Gernot Bluemel, GDP Gross Domestic Product, COVID-19, Climate Change, Budget, Budget Deficit, BMJ - Federal Ministry of Justice - Bundesministerium für Justiz, BMLV Austrian Ministry of Defense, Bregenz Festival - Bregenzer Festspiele, BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, BMF - Federal Ministry of Finance - Bundesministerium für Finanzen, Austrian Parliament, Agricultural Industry
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content