AMS to Provide Support as Companies Struggle to Fill Job Vacancies
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: 9 hours ago; 14:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria's public employment service (AMS) announced that it will be supporting companies with the "AMS Business Tour" initiative. Teams from the AMS will help companies in finding personnel, as the latest employment figures from the AMS show that three out of ten job vacancies currently cannot be filled even after three months of searching. Read more about this new initiative and some of the latest numbers from the AMS.
AMS “Service for Companies” teams will visit around 7,500 companies and provide advice on finding personnel over a three-week period. / Picture: © AMS / B&G Photo Studio
In September 2021 alone, 43,000 job offers were filled with the support of Austria’s public employment service (AMS). Despite this great dynamism in the labor market, many companies are currently having difficulty finding employees. …
