Austrian Foreign Trade: Imports and Exports Above Pre-Crisis Levels

Austria's foreign trade again recorded strong growth in July 2021. Imports rose by 18.3% year-on-year and exports by 10.4%. This means that foreign trade was already above pre-crisis levels. Compared to July 2019, imports reached 101.3% and exports 104.5%.

Austrian foreign trade in July 2021: strong gains compared to weak year-earlier month; imports and exports at pre-crisis July 2019 levels. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / NOAA [Public Domain]

In July 2021, according to Statistics Austria, the value of imports of goods was 14.56 billion euros, an increase of 18.3% compared to July 2020.

At the same time, exports of goods also increased, rising by 10.4% to 14.09 billion euros.

The trade balance showed a deficit of 0.47 billion euros. Adjusted for working days, both imports (+22.8%) and exports (+14.2%) increased. …

