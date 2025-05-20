Thai Anantara Celebrates Debut in Austria with New Luxury Resort in Vienna

After being used as a hotel, residential building, and official building, it returned to the hotel industry in 2013 and was operated by Kempinski until 2024. Since March 2024, it has been operating under the Anantara brand. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell / CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication

The Palais Hansen is not just a luxury hotel, but a monument to Ringstrasse architecture. The original architect, Theophil Edvard von Hansen - namesake of numerous iconic buildings such as the Vienna Musikverein and the Parliament - created a masterpiece of symmetry, monumentality, and ornamental elegance with the Palais. The building's façades are characterized by classical proportions, Ionic pilasters, and finely crafted cornices, which lend the building a timeless dignity.

Inside, there is a harmonious blend of classical ornamentation and modern design. The most recent renovation was carried out in close consultation with the monument protection authorities and places particular emphasis on restoring the historical substance. For example, stucco-decorated ceilings, coffered wooden doors, and original marble floors were restored and combined with contemporary elements such as indirect lighting, custom-made furniture, and acoustically optimized interior design. The three inner courtyards not only provide natural light in the public areas, but also convey a sense of urban tranquillity - a homage to the classic atrium principle of ancient architecture.

Tradition meets the present

What makes the Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna special is the artful combination of architectural past and functional present. Instead of covering up the old structures, they have been deliberately showcased: for example, Ionic columns frame modern lounge areas, while the monumental main staircase has been integrated into the new design concept without losing any of its authenticity. The dialogue between old and new runs through the entire hotel, from the reception to the guest rooms.

This architectural identity also underlines the hotel's positioning as an “urban resort”. It is not just a place to stay overnight, but also a cultural experience - an architectural statement in the heart of Vienna that blends the past and the future into a stylish work of art.

Cuisine and wellness at the highest level

The Anantara Palais Hansen also offers a wide range of culinary delights. In the Michelin-starred Restaurant Edvard, chef Paul Gamauf creates seasonal tasting menus with a focus on sustainability and the origin of the ingredients. Brasserie Sophie - named after the wife of the Palais architect - reinterprets classic Viennese dishes internationally and regularly hosts themed brunches. Theo's Lounge & Bar, an elegant meeting place in the former inner courtyard, combines coffee house flair with modern mixology and enlivens the evenings with live music and events.

The offer is complemented by the 800 square meter Anantara Spa, which offers a wide range of wellness experiences - from traditional treatments to hammam and sauna offers to modern high-tech therapies such as IPL, body contouring, and facial treatments with Valmont and Elemis products. Sporty guests can use the fitness center or jog along the nearby Danube Canal and Ringstrasse.

The hotel is also ideally equipped for events: With Vienna's largest ballroom (265 people), eight other meeting rooms, an elegant foyer, and state-of-the-art technology, the hotel is a sought-after venue for conferences, weddings, and exclusive receptions.

A new chapter for luxury tourism in Vienna

With room rates starting at 550 euros per night, the Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna is positioned in the upper segment of the Viennese hotel industry. The combination of listed buildings, top international hotels, and local flair appeals to discerning international guests as well as a Viennese clientele with an affinity for design and history. According to the hotel group, the opening is a strategically important step in the expansion of its European portfolio - further locations in Germany and France are already being planned.

With the Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna, a renowned luxury brand is entering the Austrian stage in a historic building that combines architectural heritage with contemporary elegance. Vienna is thus not only gaining a new hotel, but also an urban refuge for travelers looking for something special.

Anantara Group