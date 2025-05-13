Meet Thailand's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna​

Vienna's diplomatic stage has a new prominent representative: Her Excellency Pattarat Hongtong has been Thailand's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Thailand to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna for some time now.

H.E. Pattarat Hongtong (r.) presented her credentials to President Van der Bellen (l.). / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei/ Paul Kulec und Peter Lechner/HBF

With her appointment, Ms. Hongtong assumes a central role in the diplomatic representation of Thailand in the heart of Europe. In addition to her responsibilities for Austria, she also represents Thailand in Slovakia and Slovenia. In a greeting to the Thai community in these three countries, she emphasized: “I am determined to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas - at all…

