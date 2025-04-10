Meet Egypt's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna​

Mohamed Ibrahim Nasr Salem's appointment is expected to strengthen Egypt's diplomatic presence in Austria and enhance collaboration with international organizations based in Vienna. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei/ Carina Karlovits/HBF and Paul Kulec/HBF

With a career spanning more than two decades, Ambassador Nasr Salem brings to Vienna a wealth of diplomatic experience, particularly in the fields of sustainable development, climate change, and multilateral negotiations. His appointment comes at a crucial time, as international organizations headquartered in Vienna continue to address pressing global issues such as climate change, nuclear safety, and international security.

An Experienced Diplomat with a Global Footprint

Born in Egypt, Mohamed Salem began his career in the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the late 1990s. Over the years, he has held numerous key positions both at home and abroad. His first overseas posting was as First Officer at the Egyptian Embassy in Lomé, Togo (2000–2004), followed by a tenure as Vice Consul in Sydney, Australia (2005–2008).

After returning to Cairo, he specialized in environmental and developmental policy, serving as First Secretary and later Counselor in the Office of the Deputy Assistant Minister for Environment, before joining Egypt’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva from 2012 to 2016. This period further cemented his reputation as an expert in multilateral diplomacy.

From 2019 to 2021, Nasr Salem served as Ambassador of Egypt to Somalia, where he played a key role in revitalizing bilateral ties and supporting peace and development efforts in the Horn of Africa.

Most recently, from 2021 to 2024, he was the Director of the Department of Climate, Environment, and Sustainable Development at Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In this role, he was a central figure in shaping Egypt's environmental diplomacy and led the country's delegation during critical climate negotiations.

Climate Leadership and COP27

One of Ambassador Salem's most notable recent accomplishments was his role as Lead Negotiator for the COP27 Presidency team, a pivotal position during Egypt’s leadership of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in 2022. His contributions to the negotiations helped facilitate breakthroughs in climate finance, including the historic agreement to establish the Loss and Damage Fund—a mechanism aimed at providing financial assistance to countries most affected by climate-induced disasters.

Ambassador Salem now serves as a Board Member of this Loss and Damage Fund, underscoring his continued commitment to environmental justice and international cooperation.

Academic and Professional Background

Ambassador Salem holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Cairo University, one of Egypt’s most prestigious academic institutions. He later pursued a Master’s degree in International Business Administration from ESLSCA, a French business school with campuses in Cairo and Paris, which has a strong focus on global management and public administration.

His unique academic combination of technical and economic education complements his diplomatic expertise and has equipped him to address the increasingly complex nexus of development, environment, and international politics.

A Strategic Appointment in Vienna

With his arrival in Vienna, Ambassador Salem takes the helm of Egypt’s mission at one of the most important diplomatic hubs in the world. Vienna is home not only to the UN Office, but also to key organizations such as the IAEA, UNIDO, CTBTO, and UNODC. Egypt has historically maintained active engagement in these bodies, especially in areas related to disarmament, development cooperation, and nuclear non-proliferation.

Diplomatic observers see Salem's appointment as a strategic choice. His extensive background in multilateral negotiations, particularly on environmental and developmental issues, aligns well with the agendas of many Vienna-based organizations.

Strengthening Egypt-Austria Ties

In addition to his multilateral role, Ambassador Salem also assumes responsibility for managing and enhancing bilateral relations between Egypt and Austria. The two countries share strong ties in areas such as energy, education, culture, and tourism. Recent years have seen increased cooperation on renewable energy and digital transformation—topics that align with the ambassador’s expertise.

In his new capacity, Ambassador Salem will also work to strengthen the Egyptian community in Austria, support educational and cultural exchange, and foster deeper people-to-people ties between the two nations.

More about Mr. Salem's career:

Position Period Location / Institution Director, Department of Climate, Environment and Sustainable Development 2021 – 2024 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt Ambassador to Somalia 2019 – 2021 Embassy of Egypt in Mogadishu Desk Officer, Office of the Deputy Assistant Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development 2016 – 2019 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt Counselor, Mission of Egypt to the UN and other international organizations 2012 – 2016 Geneva, Switzerland First Secretary, Office of Deputy Assistant Minister of Environment 2008 – 2012 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt Vice Consul 2005 – 2008 Consulate General of Egypt, Sydney, Australia Desk Officer, Office of Deputy Assistant Minister for South Asian Affairs 2004 – 2005 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt First Officer 2000 – 2004 Embassy of Egypt in Lomé, Togo Desk Officer, Department of Japan and Korean Affairs 1999 – 2000 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt Lead Negotiator, COP27 Presidency Team 2022 UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), Egypt Board Member, Loss and Damage Fund Ongoing UNFCCC / International Education: Master’s Degree in International Business Administration — ESLSCA Business School Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering — Cairo University, Egypt

UNIS United Nations Information Service

Presidential Chancellery of Austria