New UN Ambassador Gregor W. Kössler: An Experienced Diplomat for Austria's Voice in New York

With his extensive experience and expertise, Ambassador Kössler will further strengthen Austria's commitment to the United Nations. / Picture: © Flickr / Dean Calma / IAEA [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]

With a firm handshake, Gregor W. Kössler presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres- a highly symbolic moment for Austria's new Permanent Representative to the United Nations. The 55-year-old diplomat is taking office at a historic time: next year, the UN celebrates its 80th anniversary, while Austria looks back on 70 years of UN membership.

Kössler is an experienced foreign policy expert whose career has taken him to the central arenas of international diplomacy. Born in Salzburg in 1969, he studied contemporary history and philosophy at the University of Innsbruck and went on to earn a master's degree in international economics and conflict management at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University in Washington, D.C.

Since joining the diplomatic service in 1996, Kössler has held positions including

in the Office of the High Representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina under Wolfgang Petritsch,

as Head of Cabinet of the EU Special Coordinator Erhard Busek in Brussels,

and as Austrian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Yemen (2012-2019).

Most recently, he was Political Director at the Foreign Ministry in Vienna, where he was in charge of Austria's foreign and security policy - particularly in the context of the EU.

In his first public message as UN Ambassador, Kössler emphasized Austria's role as an “active and committed member” of the United Nations: “Multilateral diplomacy - with the United Nations at the center - is a cornerstone of our foreign policy,” said the diplomat. Austria is particularly committed to peacekeeping, human rights, the rule of law, development, the environment, and disarmament.

Kössler now faces the challenge of representing Austria's positions in an increasingly fragmented multilateral system. With his many years of experience, his strategic skills and his calm but determined manner, he is ideally placed to make Austria's voice heard in the concert of nations.

“My job is to build bridges and help shape solutions. That's what I'm here for.” - Gregor W. Kössler, Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations.

Curriculum Vitae - Ambassador Gregor W. Koessler

Kössler is married and has three sons.

Period Position Since 02/2025 Ambassador; Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations in New York 07/2020 – 01/2025 Political Director, Director General for Political Affairs, Ministry for European and International Affairs, Vienna 06/2019 – 07/2020 Ambassador, Director of Cabinet of Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg 03 – 05/2019 Ambassador, Director of Cabinet of Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl 2012 – 2019 Austrian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Non-resident Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Yemen 2009 – 2012 Head of the Directorate for Property Management, Ministry for European and Foreign Affairs, Vienna 2007 – 2008 Head of Cabinet of State Secretary Hans Winkler, Ministry for European and International Affairs, Vienna 2002 – 2007 Head of Cabinet, EUSR/Special Coordinator of the Stability Pact for South Eastern Europe Erhard Busek, Brussels 1999 – 2002 Director of Cabinet of High Representative Wolfgang Petritsch, Office of the High Representative (OHR), Sarajevo 1999 Appointment to Minister plenipotentiary 1998 – 1999 Political Advisor, OHR, Sarajevo 1997 Political Officer, European Community Monitoring Mission, Croatia and BiH 01/1996 Entered Foreign Service

Education and Academic Background Year Qualification 2009 Graduate, Leadership training course, Austrian Academy of Administration, Vienna 1995 M.A. in International Economics and Conflict Management, The Johns Hopkins University, SAIS, Washington, D.C. 1994 Bologna Center Diploma, The Johns Hopkins University (SAIS), Bologna Center, Bologna 1993 M.A. (Mag.phil.) in Contemporary History and Philosophy, Leopold Franzens University of Innsbruck

Austrian MFA

Permanent Mission of Austria to the United Nations in NY

United Nations