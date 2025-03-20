Meet Andrew Williams: New Zealand's New Top Diplomat in Austria

Andrew Williams is New Zealand's new Ambassador to Austria and Ambassador-designate for Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia. He also serves as New Zealand's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei/ Carina Karlovits und Peter Lechner/HBF

Andrew Williams was born on December 21, 1983. He graduated with both a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Laws with honors from the University of Auckland. He began his legal career at the University of Auckland and as a legal advisor at the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Personal commitment and views

Williams is known for his deep understanding of international legal issues and his commitment to human rights. His work as lead negotiator for pandemic preparedness and response demonstrates his awareness of global health issues and the need for international cooperation. His involvement in the Ukraine v Russia case before the International Court of Justice underlines his commitment to upholding international law and justice.

Andrew Williams brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role as Ambassador to Austria. His diverse positions within the New Zealand civil service are a testament to his commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and international cooperation. Austria can look forward to an accomplished diplomat who will further strengthen relations between the two countries.

Professional career

Williams' career in the New Zealand public service is varied and demonstrates his involvement in several key positions:

Year Position Organization 2024-Present Ambassador-Designate to Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, and Slovenia; Permanent Representative-Designate to the United Nations in Vienna New Zealand Government 2023-2024 Lead Negotiator, Pandemic Preparedness Prevention and Response; Advocate, Co-Agent and Counsel for New Zealand in Ukraine vs. Russia at the ICJ New Zealand Government 2022-2023 Chief International Legal Adviser (Acting) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade 2022 Special Project Lead - Establishment of NZ Sanctions System Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade 2019-2022 Manager, Legal Division Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade 2018 Senior Private Secretary to the Minister of Justice New Zealand Government 2017 Principal Adviser, Constitutional and Human Rights Ministry of Justice 2014-2017 Senior Adviser - National Security Policy Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet 2013 Senior Legal Adviser, Counsel for New Zealand in Australia vs Japan at the ICJ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade 2011-2013 Deputy Head of Mission New Zealand Embassy, Kabul, Afghanistan

Appointment as Ambassador

In December 2024, Williams was appointed New Zealand's Ambassador to Austria and also took up the role of Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna. His appointment was officially announced in October 2024. He presented his credentials this year to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

