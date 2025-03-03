New General Manager at Park Hyatt Vienna: Bastian Baumann Takes Over the Luxury Hotel

The Park Hyatt Vienna is excited to welcome Bastian Baumann as the new General Manager. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Thomas Ledl / CC BY-SA 3.0 AT (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/at/deed.en)

Baumann completed his training at the prestigious tourism college in Bad Gleichenberg and gained his first experience in top hotels in Austria. However, he was soon drawn to major international cities, where he further developed his skills in the upscale hotel industry. He gained particular experience in Frankfurt, Singapore, and Munich, where he played a key role in the successful opening of the “Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor”.

His last stop before returning to Vienna was the “Andaz Dubai The Palm”, where he was General Manager. He managed the hotel in one of the most competitive luxury destinations in the world and gained valuable experience in managing international guests and sophisticated service concepts. Baumann's professional career is characterized by a deep understanding of the needs of luxury travelers, coupled with an innovative leadership style.

Vision for the Park Hyatt Vienna

In his new position, Baumann aims to further develop the Park Hyatt Vienna as one of the city's leading addresses and establish innovative concepts for guest experiences. “It is a great honor for me to continue the success story of the Park Hyatt Vienna and to set new standards in the luxury segment together with my dedicated team,” explained Baumann.

The Park Hyatt Vienna, which recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, enjoys an excellent reputation for its understated luxury, excellent cuisine, and perfect location in the Golden Quarter of Vienna's city center. With Baumann at the helm, the hotel will be positioned even more strongly as a meeting place for discerning travelers and top-class events in the future.

The future of the Park Hyatt Vienna

With Baumann's international experience and his passion for hospitality, the Park Hyatt Vienna can look forward to a promising future. The luxury hotel industry in Vienna can look forward to seeing what new accents the new General Manager will set. Whether through exclusive service offers, new gastronomic highlights, or innovative event formats - Bastian Baumann will give the Park Hyatt Vienna his very own signature.

Park Hyatt