New Silent Villas at Therme Laa: Luxury in the Weinviertel Region

Since its opening in 2002, Therme Laa has developed into a major tourist magnet in the Weinviertel region. Mikl-Leitner recalled how the thermal spa has grown steadily despite initial skepticism and has developed into a showcase project. With the new Silent Villas, another chapter is now being written in the success story of the thermal spa. “Therme Laa is a leading establishment and a flagship for the Weinviertel region and Lower Austria as a tourist destination,” emphasized the Governor. The thermal spa has increased the number of overnight stays in the region tenfold and provides more than 230 jobs, making a significant economic contribution to the region.

Luxury and relaxation in the Silent Villas

The Silent Villas are the first accommodation in the premium segment of the Weinviertel and offer guests an exclusive experience. Each of the villas, which are around 100 square meters in size, has a private spa area with a sauna, experience shower, free-standing bathtub, and outdoor whirlpool. Private access to the lake and elegantly furnished sleeping, relaxation, and living areas with an open fireplace round off the luxurious offer. The architecture of the villas is inspired by the Lower Austrian monastic tradition and is characterized by simple elegance and functional precision. The Silent Villas not only offer peace and seclusion but also the opportunity to enjoy exclusive wellness treatments and culinary experiences in the “Silent Séparées” of the adjoining hotel.

Significance for the regional economy

VAMED Vitality World, which operates Thermenresort Laa, has invested around 100 million euros in the project since its opening. Klaus Hofmann, Managing Director of VAMED Vitality World, explained that the new Silent Villas will generate more than 3,000 additional overnight stays per year. This not only attracts more guests from Austria and neighboring countries but also boosts the local job market and economy. Therme Laa generates an annual added value of more than 40 million euros and directly and indirectly supports over 700 jobs in the region.

Focus on sustainability and regionality

In addition to its luxurious offerings, Therme Laa places great importance on sustainability. The resort's entire energy requirements are covered by renewable energy sources. Natural materials were used in the design of the villas and the new gardens and the resort worked together with regional partners. The newly designed green spaces support the biodiversity of the region and an innovative underground irrigation system reduces water consumption.

Prospects for the Weinviertel region

The expansion of the thermal spa resort to include the Silent Villas not only strengthens the position of Therme Laa as a leading recreational destination but also the entire Weinviertel region as an up-and-coming tourist region. Governor Mikl-Leitner emphasized the importance of the project for the future of tourism in the region: “With the new Silent Villas, we are providing a strong impetus for tourism in Lower Austria.” Therme Laa is not only a recreational resort, but also an important part of regional development and an attractive destination for guests who want to experience the beauty of nature, high-quality wines, and culinary specialties of the Weinviertel.

From August 2, 2024, the Silent Villas will be bookable and are expected to not only boost tourism but also serve as a model for other premium offers in the region. Therme Laa has established itself as a pioneer in the development of the Weinviertel into an attractive vacation destination, and the Silent Villas are a further step on this path.

