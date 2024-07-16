Simpsons cartoon art: Unique Exhibition at the Caricature Museum Krems

Presented for the first time in Europe are Simpsons cartoons from the collection of William Heeter and Kristi Correa. / Picture: © 20th Century Fox / Kunstmeile Krems

From July 13, 2024, visitors will be able to admire over 150 hand-painted cels, storyboards, and production slides from the first thirteen seasons of “The Simpsons”. William Heeter and Kristi Correa's collection is a real sensation, as it is being shown outside the USA for the first time. “This puts the Caricature Museum Krems in a pioneering role in Europe,” emphasizes Artistic Director Gottfried Gusenbauer.

Insight into the art of cel animation

The exhibition places a special focus on traditional cel animation. This technique, in which sketches and drawings are drawn by hand on transparent celluloid film and placed over a painted background, is one of the oldest forms of animation. “Generations have grown up with animated films that were drawn by hand. With our exhibition, we are offering art lovers and animation fans an insight into a world that once lit up television screens and can now be admired as cultural heritage in the Caricature Museum Krems,” explains curator Anna Steinmair.

Humorous and nostalgic encounters

“The Simpsons” are known for their abysmal humor and sharp view of Western society. The exhibition features iconic scenes and characters, such as Bart on a Tijuana trip, Marge without her famous Beehive hairstyle, and Homer in his younger years. The famous couch gags from the opening sequences guarantee more laughs. Visitors will also meet characters such as Mr. Burns, Milhouse, Krusty the Clown, and Itchy and Scratchy.

Matt Groening and the creatives behind the “Simpsons”

The creator of The Simpsons, Matt Groening, celebrates his 70th birthday in 2024. In addition to Groening, many other creatives are active behind the scenes. The exhibition also includes drawings from the “Simpsons” comics by creative director Bill Morrison.

Special cooperation with the Zwentendorf nuclear power plant

As a special highlight, “Simpsons” motifs will be exhibited in cooperation with EVN at the Zwentendorf nuclear power plant, which has never been put into operation. “Homer's Radioactive Tour” offers guided tours that tell the story of the plant with a lot of humor. Appointments and bookings can be made at www.karikaturmuseum.at/akw.

Further exhibition elements and family special

The “Drawn History” excursion complements the exhibition with historical caricatures that focus on the resistance against the Zwentendorf nuclear power plant in the 1970s, among other things. The family special “Full energy ahead!” offers stations for experimenting and a walk-in installation that will delight both children and adults.

Exhibition duration

“Here comes Bart! Simpsons Cartoon Art from the William Heeter and Kristi Correa Collection” runs from July 13, 2024, to June 29, 2025. The exhibitions ”Drawn History. The Zwentendorf nuclear power plant in caricature” and ”Full Energy Ahead! Family Special” can also be seen until June 29, 2025.

Caricature Museum Krems