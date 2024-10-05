Vienna: The Best City Destination in Europe for Americans

In a global comparison, Vienna secured 5th place behind the Asian and southern metropolises of Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney, and Cape Town. Particularly noteworthy: Vienna beat its European competitors in the “Cities with over 500,000 inhabitants” category among readers from the USA.

Vienna impresses with a unique blend of imperial charm, a lively cultural scene, and luxurious accommodation. This multi-faceted city attracts discerning travelers in particular who are looking for a blend of tradition and modernity. This is especially true for travelers from the United States, who feel particularly at home in Vienna. In the first half of 2024, around 473,000 overnight stays by US citizens were recorded in Vienna - an impressive increase of around 20% compared to the previous year. American tourists significantly contribute to the city's economic success in the tourism sector. In the upscale segment of the luxury hotel industry, guests from the USA generated net revenue of EUR 45 million in the first half of 2024 alone, putting the USA in first place in the ranking of the top-selling nations in this sector.

Particularly noteworthy is the “Rosewood Vienna”, which took first place in the “Central and Southern Europe” category. The traditional “Hotel Imperial” and the world-famous “Hotel Sacher Wien” are also among the best addresses in the city and attract discerning guests from all over the world. Vienna is a city that especially combines tradition and modernity. In addition to world-famous sights such as Schönbrunn Palace, the Vienna State Opera, and St. Stephen's Cathedral, the city offers a rich cultural diversity, including modern museums, first-class restaurants, and a vibrant music scene. The lively coffee house culture also invites you to spend relaxing hours in a historic atmosphere.

City Councillor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke emphasizes the importance of such awards: “They are an excellent indicator for the destination and prove that Vienna is one of the world's top destinations for luxury travelers. The current ranking supports our efforts to increase added value in tourism, create jobs, and promote quality tourism - in the interests of our guests, but also of the people living here in Vienna.” Tourism Director Norbert Kettner sees the award as a further mandate: “Vienna's top ranking is a reason to celebrate, but also a mandate to continue to appeal to target groups with an affinity for culture and a willingness to spend. The USA is our strongest long-distance market in terms of overnight stays and we will continue to work intensively on connecting Vienna to international transport routes.”

A glance at the British edition of “Condé Nast Traveler” shows that Vienna also has a firm place in the hearts of European city travelers there. In the “Best Cities in Europe” ranking, Vienna took third place behind Valencia and Stockholm. Here, too, it is clear that the combination of imperial past and modern flair captivates travelers. In the list of Europe's most popular cities, Vienna is followed by metropolises such as Berlin, Milan, Budapest, Madrid, Paris, Palma, and Seville. In addition to the cultural highlights, Vienna also offers an outstanding infrastructure that further strengthens the tourist location. The connection to international transport routes plays a central role here. Vienna is located in the heart of Europe and is easily accessible by plane, train, or car, making the city an ideal starting point for trips to other European countries.

Overall, Vienna 2024 is one of the most attractive and exciting travel destinations in the world. The city has managed to preserve its historical splendor while creating a modern and cosmopolitan atmosphere that attracts people from all parts of the world. The growing number of American travelers and the continuously increasing turnover in the upscale hotel industry clearly show that Vienna has become one of the top destinations worldwide, not only for those interested in culture and history but also for luxury travelers. The city government assured that it will continue to work hard to consolidate its position as one of the leading destinations for discerning travelers while maintaining a high quality of life for its residents. After all, Vienna is not just a city for travelers, but also a city to live in.

