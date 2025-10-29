Tenth Anniversary of the ICMPD Migration Conference Calls for a “New International System”

The main topics of discussion at the conference were the current developments in Syria and Ukraine, the prospects for return and reconstruction, and the implementation of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum. In particular, the challenges of fast-track migration procedures and managing expectations were highlighted. The implementation of the EU pact, which provides for, among other things, an acceleration of asylum procedures and new rules on responsibility, is expected to be fully applicable in EU member states from mid-2026. Austria is already working on a national strategy based on the pact.

Other key topics included the alignment of current labor demand with available migration channels, the complexity of return and the challenges of implementing protection measures, and the pressure on the UN system and the consequences of funding cuts for refugees and institutions.

One point of discussion that was highlighted was the potential of migration as a driver of development in countries of origin. The approach taken by the Philippines, which focuses on protecting workers abroad, creating opportunities for families at home, and utilizing remittances, was shared. Nigeria, Pakistan, and Iraq also emphasized the need for further measures to support reintegration.

Political prominence and protests

The conference brought together high-level speakers, including EU Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner, and Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Šuica (virtually). Jordan's Minister of the Interior, Mazin Abdellah Hilal Al Farrayeh, Sweden's Minister for Migration Johan Forsell, and Austria's Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner also spoke. Greece's Secretary General for Migration Policy, Manos Logothetis, and the Director of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs, Beate Gminder, were also among the speakers.

However, the event was overshadowed by loud protests from the “No Border Summit,” as reported by Vienna.at. The protesters criticized the ICMPD's policy as “deadly management” and rejected instruments such as the payment card, pushbacks, and the suspension of family reunification.

During the conference, Interior Minister Karner emphasized the need for changes in the interpretation of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and spoke out in favor of common European solutions for repatriation, similar to Swedish Minister Forsell. The Jordanian minister reported on the return of 166,000 Syrians from Jordan to their homeland, but criticized the lack of international aid for refugees in the country.

Change of leadership at the ICMPD and looking ahead

For ICMPD Director General Michael Spindelegger, the VMC 2025 was his last in his role. He has headed the International Centre for Migration Policy Development since 2016 and was confirmed in his position by the Swedish Presidency. His successor, Director General-elect Susanne Raab, who was elected in June 2025, concluded the conference with him and will head the organization from 2026.

In his closing speech, Spindelegger emphasized that, in view of geopolitical developments, the work of migration experts must also contribute to creating a new international system that is “fit for our times” and based on cooperation, partnership, and common rules. The conference was supported by the ORS Group, Raiffeisen Bank, and the City of Vienna.

ICMPD