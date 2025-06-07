Susanne Raab Elected as New Director General of ICMPD

Representatives of the 21 ICMPD member states elected Raab today in Stockholm as the successor to Director General Michael Spindelegger, who is stepping down at the end of the year, the organization announced in a press release. The election was conducted by the ICMPD Steering Board, which Sweden currently chairs.

Raab is the first woman to head the ICMPD. The current chair of the organization's Steering Board, Sofia Östmark, praised the new Director General in a press release as “highly qualified.” “Susanne Raab's expertise and skills will contribute greatly to supporting ICMPD's efforts in developing migration policy,” emphasized the Deputy Director General at the Swedish Ministry of Justice.

Raab described it as a “privilege” to take over the leadership of the organization, “which is respected for its comprehensive approach to migration policy and its impressive innovative achievements.” She said she wanted to build on this “strong foundation” and strengthen ICMPD's position “as a leading, member-driven international organization dedicated to developing practical and effective solutions in migration management.”

ICMPD runs projects in 90 countries and has 33 regional offices to support its member states and partners in developing more effective migration policies. In addition to monitoring migration movements, this also includes cooperation with countries of origin and transit. The organization was founded in 1993 by Switzerland and Austria in response to the waves of refugees caused by the Balkan wars but gained particular importance after the migration crisis of 2015/16.

Number of ICMPD members has grown in recent years

Spindelegger headed the organization for ten years, and during his tenure, membership grew significantly. Specifically, Turkey, Malta, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, and Ireland joined the ICMPD. Other members include Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, North Macedonia, Sweden, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Hungary.

The think tank is highly regarded internationally for its expertise in the field of migration. However, its projects with countries of origin and transit countries are repeatedly the subject of criticism. The organization made headlines when, at the request of the EU Commission, it set up an internment wing for detaining migrants in the Lipa refugee camp in northern Bosnia, as reported by Vindobona.org. After massive criticism from Bosnian politicians and activists such as the Austrian NGO “SOS Balkanroute,” the demolition of the detention wing, which had never been put into operation, was announced at the end of November.

Susanne Raab nominated by the turquoise-green federal government

The Upper Austrian was nominated as the Austrian candidate by the outgoing turquoise-green federal government. Raab brings extensive expertise in migration law, most recently from five years as Minister of Integration. Before that, she was head of the Integration Section at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and head of the Integration Coordination Unit at the Ministry of the Interior. The doctor of law also conducted research on asylum and immigration law at the University of Salzburg.

The election marks the end of a months-long application process, as reported by "DerStandard". Raab made it onto the shortlist at a hearing in March. In April, she then faced a hearing lasting several hours with delegates from all member states. According to reports, she had competition from Greece. After more than 70 people applied in response to an international call for applications by the end of the year, a three-member commission consisting of a representative of the ICMPD Supervisory Board, ICMPD Director of Management John Aguirre, and an international personnel consultant made the preliminary selection.

