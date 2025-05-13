Between Return Policy and Skills Shortages: How ICMPD is Redefining Europe's Migration Agenda

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:54 ♦ (Vindobona)

The war in Ukraine has been going on for over three years, geopolitical tensions are on the rise, and migration debates in Europe are more polarizing than ever—and right in the middle of it all: the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD). In its new annual report for 2024, the Vienna-based center takes stock of a year of intense challenges and far-reaching innovations.

The ICMPD's 2024 annual report underscores migration's significant role in international politics, highlighting the ongoing Ukraine war, geopolitical tensions, and polarized European migration debates. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

With the publication of its annual report for 2024, the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) is once again positioning itself as one of the most strategically important organizations in the European migration discourse. Under the leadership of Director General Michael Spindelegger - whose mandate is now ending - a clear picture emerges: migration is not a…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Sweden Takes Over Chairmanship of ICMPD: New Impetus for European Migration Policy (March 12)
Global Migration in 2025: ICMPD Identifies Challenges and Strategies (February 16)
Intense Debates and Optimistic Solutions at the Vienna Migration Conference 2024 (November 4, 2024)
Read More
Ukrainian Refugees, Ukraine, Syria, Refugees, Radim Zak, North Africa, Migration Policy, Migration, Michael Spindelegger, Immigration, ICMPD International Centre for Migration Policy Development, EC European Commission, EU European Union
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter