Between Return Policy and Skills Shortages: How ICMPD is Redefining Europe's Migration Agenda
The war in Ukraine has been going on for over three years, geopolitical tensions are on the rise, and migration debates in Europe are more polarizing than ever—and right in the middle of it all: the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD). In its new annual report for 2024, the Vienna-based center takes stock of a year of intense challenges and far-reaching innovations.
The ICMPD's 2024 annual report underscores migration's significant role in international politics, highlighting the ongoing Ukraine war, geopolitical tensions, and polarized European migration debates. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
With the publication of its annual report for 2024, the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) is once again positioning itself as one of the most strategically important organizations in the European migration discourse. Under the leadership of Director General Michael Spindelegger - whose mandate is now ending - a clear picture emerges: migration is not a…
