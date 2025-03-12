Sweden Takes Over Chairmanship of ICMPD: New Impetus for European Migration Policy

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking political representatives, including Magnus Brunner, the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration, ICMPD Director General Michael Spindelegger, and numerous diplomats and government representatives. The ICMPD, an international organization based in Vienna, supports governments in the development of sustainable migration policies and cooperation with third countries along the main migration routes.

Migration as a European challenge

In his opening speech, EU Commissioner Magnus Brunner emphasized the priorities of EU migration policy: improving return policy, promoting labor migration, and combating people smuggling. Brunner compared the complexity of migration to a Rubik's Cube, in which all sides must be considered to find a sustainable solution. “International cooperation and a deep understanding of the needs of the countries of origin and transit are essential,” said Brunner.

Today, we gladly announce the handover of the Chairmanship of ICMPD’s Steering Group Greece to Sweden .



@magnusbrunner, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, @JohanForssell, Minister for Migration of Sweden, and Michael Spindelegger, ICMPD's… pic.twitter.com/84GFLYrxRH — ICMPD (@ICMPD) March 7, 2025

He particularly emphasized the importance of a flexible and pragmatic approach to migration policy. He praised the work of the ICMPD, which brings a multidimensional perspective to the debate and makes a decisive contribution to the implementation of EU migration strategies.

Brunner presents stricter deportation law

During the meeting in Brussels, Brunner also presented a new, stricter EU return law, which he officially presented in Strasbourg 4 days later, as reported by ORF. The aim is to speed up deportations of illegal immigrants and make them more efficient. He announced that in the future, entry bans of up to 20 years could be imposed on deportees.

It should also be possible to detain offenders who are to be returned. “This should apply to those who pose a security threat,” Brunner told media representatives. He emphasized that currently only around one in five people against whom a return decision has been issued leave the EU. “This is not acceptable,” said Brunner.

In order to increase the effectiveness of deportations, he advocates an EU-wide standardized system. The law should be issued as a regulation rather than a directive to ensure that all 27 member states have the same conditions and can act more quickly. In the future, deportation decisions from one EU country should automatically apply to all member states.

Sweden's vision: stronger partnerships and sustainable solutions

Sweden's Migration Minister Johan Forssell presented his country's long-term strategy for strengthening European migration partnerships during the event. A central aspect is the fight against irregular migration, combined with the facilitation of legal labor mobility. “Migration is an issue that requires European cooperation. We need innovative approaches to develop long-term and fair solutions,” explained Forssell.

Another key issue is closer cooperation with third countries, particularly in the area of voluntary repatriation and integration. Forssell also emphasized the need to establish a uniform European vision in migration policy. In the coming months, the Swedish Presidency will focus on developing joint concepts that take into account both European interests and the challenges of the partner countries.

Innovative approaches: Seeing migration as an opportunity

In his speech, ICMPD Director General Michael Spindelegger emphasized the importance of comprehensive migration partnerships that strike a balance between combating irregular migration and creating legal migration routes. He referred to the success of the Migrant Resource Centers (MRCs), which provide advice for migrants in numerous countries. These centers provide information on the risks of irregular migration as well as legal alternatives and help to strengthen capacities in the countries of origin.

Spindelegger also emphasized that innovative solutions, such as the involvement of the private sector, can play a decisive role. “Europe has a shortage of skilled workers. We should see legal channels of migration as an opportunity to meet this need and at the same time reduce irregular migration,” he explained.

Greece's key role and challenges

Ambassador Ioannis Vrailas reaffirmed Greece's key role in the management of irregular migration and outlined the challenges facing EU border states. He emphasized that the EU's migration and asylum pact can only be effective if cooperation with third countries is intensified. Greece expects an ambitious return policy and a clear concept for safe third countries.

Vrailas called for a “more for more, less for less” strategy, in which trade, investment, and visa facilitation are linked to better migration management in third countries. At the same time, he warned that simply shifting responsibility geographically was not a long-term solution. The Deputy Director General of the Swedish Ministry of Justice, Sofia Östmark, thanked Greece for its leadership in 2024 and reaffirmed Sweden's commitment to advancing the ICMPD's Strategy 2030 during its tenure as Chair.

Serbia's contribution to EU migration policy

The Serbian Ambassador to the EU, Danijel Apostolović, emphasized the close cooperation with the EU and reiterated Serbia's efforts to implement the requirements of the Pact on Migration and Asylum. He called for increased EU support for Serbia in the areas of border management, asylum procedures, and regional coordination. Apostolović also emphasized that Serbia wants to further expand its cooperation with international organizations and EU agencies to more effectively curb irregular migration. As an EU accession candidate, Serbia plays a key role in managing migration flows along the Balkan route.

A common European approach is crucial

Sweden's assumption of the ICMPD presidency marks an important step for European migration policy. The event in Brussels made it clear that the challenges of migration can only be overcome through close cooperation between the EU, third countries, and international organizations. The coming months will show the extent to which Sweden can implement its ambitious agenda and whether new innovative solutions can be found.

ICMPD

Permanent Representation of Sweden to the European Union