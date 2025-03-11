ICMPD Director General Meets Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister

Amid ongoing challenges caused by Russian aggression and the resulting refugee crisis, Ukraine is intensifying its collaboration with international partners to develop strategies for the reintegration of its citizens. The newly established Ministry of National Unity, led by Minister Chernyshov, is a direct response to the country’s current demographic and political challenges. It was reorganized from the former Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories on January 24, 2025. With this structural change, the Ukrainian government aims to more effectively communicate with the large number of Ukrainians living abroad and develop long-term strategies for their return or permanent integration.

"Ukraine faces the enormous challenge of both defending its territorial integrity and supporting millions of citizens abroad. Our goal is to formulate a coherent policy for diaspora engagement while simultaneously working on sustainable solutions for return and reintegration," Chernyshov stated after the meeting with ICMPD Director Spindelegger.

Consultation Centers as a Bridge Between the Diaspora and the Homeland

A key topic of discussion was the strengthening of Ukrainian Consultation Centres (UCCs), which currently operate in Berlin, Prague, and Gdańsk, as well as a call center in Warsaw. These centers provide Ukrainians who have found refuge in the EU with advisory services on residency rights, work permits, and social support programs. Since May 2023, these centers have conducted over 115,000 consultations—a clear indication of the high demand for information among the Ukrainian diaspora.

"These consultation centers are invaluable, as they serve as a direct link between Ukrainian communities in Europe and their homeland. They are not only a source of administrative information but also play a crucial role in providing psychosocial support and long-term planning for return," emphasized ICMPD Chief Spindelegger. In the future, these centers will be expanded and integrated with the planned Unity Hubs, which will serve as central contact points for Ukrainians in multiple EU countries, offering not only advisory services but also training and integration programs.

Long-Term Migration Policy and Ukraine’s Reconstruction

Another key topic of the meeting was the future of temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU. Current protection measures are set to expire in most EU countries in 2025, making imminent political decisions on extensions or new regulations necessary. ICMPD plays a key role in advising governments and international institutions on this matter.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that the Ukrainian diaspora should not only be seen as recipients of aid but as active participants in Ukraine’s reconstruction. Ukrainian migrants in the EU could be encouraged to return through targeted programs, particularly if they are linked to educational and employment opportunities in their homeland. "Ukraine’s reconstruction will only succeed with the active participation of its citizens—both at home and abroad. It is crucial that we now set the right political course to enable both successful integration in the EU and a potential return," Spindelegger added.

International Cooperation as a Key to Success

ICMPD has maintained close ties with Ukraine for many years and collaborates with the EU and several member states on bilateral and multilateral migration management projects. Ukraine is also actively involved in intergovernmental dialogues such as the Prague Process and the Budapest Process, where ICMPD serves as the secretariat. Looking ahead, both sides emphasized the need to intensify exchanges between the Ukrainian government and international organizations to develop sustainable solutions for refugees, returnees, and migrants.

A New Chapter of Cooperation

The meeting between ICMPD Director Spindelegger and Vice Prime Minister Chernyshov marks an important step in Ukraine’s cooperation with ICMPD. The planned initiatives—from the consultation centers to the Unity Hubs to long-term reintegration—demonstrate that migration is not only seen as a challenge but also as an opportunity for Ukraine’s future development.

While Ukraine continues to fight for its territorial sovereignty, supporting the millions of displaced Ukrainians remains a key political priority. Cooperation with organizations like ICMPD will play a crucial role in this effort.

ICMPD