Susanne Raab: Austria's Candidate for the Head of the ICMPD

Austria's Federal Minister for Women, Family, Integration and Media, Susanne Raab, submitted her candidacy for the position of Director General of the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) at the end of December 2024. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Christoper Dunker

With her application, Raab is following a well-known pattern of Austrian top politicians who switch to the international stage after their national careers. The current Director General of the ICMPD, Michael Spindelegger, also a former Austrian Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister, also from the ÖVP, will retire at the end of 2025. Susanne Raab is therefore being touted as a prominent successor.

A center for international migration policy

The ICMPD was founded in Vienna in 1993 and has since established itself as one of the world's most important organizations in the field of migration policy. With currently 21 member states and activities in over 90 countries, the center pursues the goal of developing safe, humane, and effective migration policies and supporting their implementation. The ICMPD combines practice-oriented initiatives with extensive research and international networks. More than 500 employees worldwide work to develop sustainable solutions to the challenges of migration.

The organization's strengths lie above all in the combination of theory and practice. In addition to the development of political concepts, concrete projects are implemented, such as the development of operational capacities in crisis areas or support for the integration of migrants. The ICMPD is an important partner of the European Union and other international organizations such as the United Nations.

Raab's experience as a wild card

Susanne Raab has extensive experience in the field of migration and integration. With a doctorate in law and a degree in psychology, she has a sound academic basis. She began her professional career at the Ministry of the Interior, where she was responsible for integration issues as Head of Department and later as Head of Section. She has been the Federal Minister for Integration since 2020 and has implemented numerous initiatives in the field of integration and the advancement of women.

During her time as minister, Raab placed particular emphasis on a clear and pragmatic migration policy. She advocated increased cooperation at the European level and initiated programs to improve the integration of migrants into society. In doing so, she succeeded in gaining both national and international recognition. Her network in Europe and beyond is considered excellent.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is confident that Raab is the ideal candidate to head the ICMPD: “The migration pressure on Europe will not diminish in the coming years. We need strong and experienced personalities in key positions to tackle these challenges. Susanne Raab has all the prerequisites to successfully master this task.”

A key issue for the future

In her official statement, Raab emphasized the importance of migration policy as a key issue for the future of Europe and the world. “It was a great honor for me to serve the people of Austria as Federal Minister. Now I am looking forward to a new challenge and would like to make my contribution at the international level. Migration affects us all - as an opportunity, but also as a challenge. That is why it is important to find solutions that are sustainable and fair.”

Raab pursues a pragmatic and partly restrictive migration policy, which is well-received in the current political debate both in Austria and at the EU level. This stance could be seen as a strength, especially in times when migration pressure on Europe remains high. Should Raab win the election for Director General, Austria would take on a central role in international migration policy. Her election would also be a clear sign of a stronger female presence in international leadership positions.

Challenges for the future

The challenges facing the new ICMPD director are enormous. The global pressure of migration, triggered by conflicts, climate change, and economic inequalities, requires innovative solutions and close international cooperation. Europe continues to be at the center of global migration movements and the question of how to create safe and legal migration routes remains of central importance.

With her extensive experience, international network, and determined attitude, Susanne Raab could be the right choice to lead the ICMPD into a successful future. Whether her application will be successful will be decided after the hearings in spring 2025. If Raab wins the race, this could not only shape her personal career but also strengthen Austria's international position in the long term.

Criticism of her candidacy

In Austrian domestic politics, Raab is often perceived as a representative of a conservative and sometimes restrictive migration policy. Critics may fear that she will continue this line in the ICMPD, which could upset the balance between humanitarian aspects and migration control.

Although Raab is well-connected, she has not previously held a leadership position in an international organization such as the ICMPD. Moving from a national ministerial role to international leadership could be a challenge. As Raab has so far mainly been active at the national level, it could be difficult to leave behind her role as a party political actor and be perceived as a neutral leader in the international community.

Outlook and Opportunity

The coming months will show whether Raab can win the trust of the 21 member states. Her candidacy is seen by many observers as a strong and promising option. It is eagerly awaited which other candidates will apply to succeed Michael Spindelegger and how the hearings will go in the spring. One thing is certain: The decision on the new head of the ICMPD will have far-reaching consequences not only for the organization itself but also for European and global migration policy.

Federal Chancellery of Austria

ICMPD