ICMPD and Ireland Intensify Cooperation on Migration Policy

Discussions with Irish Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan and Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy focused on Ireland's current challenges and strategic priorities in the field of migration. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, measures in the area of international protection, return and reintegration strategies, and issues of legal and work-related migration. Support for people who have fled Ukraine under temporary protection was also discussed.

In addition to the political leaders, high-ranking representatives from several ministries participated, including the Department of Justice, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Department of Enterprise, Trade, and Employment. The talks took place as part of a series of high-level meetings through which the ICMPD is deepening cooperation with its member states in the context of a changing European migration system.

Director General Spindelegger emphasized: “Migration is a highly complex, cross-border issue that requires strong partnerships. We are therefore delighted to welcome Ireland as our newest member and to provide it with comprehensive support in implementing its migration program – whether in the area of international protection, return, and reintegration, or the integration of skilled workers.”

A key element of the cooperation is supporting Ireland in implementing the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, which is due to come into force in 2026. The pact aims to harmonize European asylum procedures more closely, distribute responsibility fairly among member states, and strengthen legal migration channels and return mechanisms. As part of the European Commission's Technical Support Instrument (TSI), the ICMPD in Dublin runs its own project office, which works closely with Irish authorities and stakeholders.

In addition, concrete measures on labor migration and talent acquisition are also being prepared. In view of demographic change and the need for skilled workers, Ireland increasingly sees itself as a destination country for skilled workers from third countries. Cooperation with the ICMPD is intended to help professionalize the relevant systems and make them sustainable in terms of migration policy.

Another key topic was support for refugees from Ukraine who are under temporary protection in Ireland. Here, possibilities for structured cooperation in the area of integration and social participation were explored.

By deepening this partnership, Ireland is positioning itself as an active co-designer of a European migration policy based on cooperation, fairness, and long-term sustainability. For the ICMPD, Ireland is a strategically important member that contributes its experience from Irish migration history as well as its current responsibility at the European level.

The mission underscored the importance of multilateral networks and practical support at a time when migration issues continue to pose structural, humanitarian, and geopolitical challenges for Europe. The ICMPD increasingly sees its role as a bridge builder between national sovereignty, European solidarity, and global responsibility.

ICMPD