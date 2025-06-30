Sponsored Content
Algeria and ICMPD Strengthen Cooperation in the Mediterranean Region
In a step toward deepening migration cooperation in the Mediterranean region, high-level representatives from Algeria and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) reaffirmed their joint determination at a meeting in Malta. The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the first project steering committee of the Algerian-ICMPD cooperation, promises to significantly improve migration management capabilities in the region.
Mr. Michael Spindelegger (r.), Director General of ICMPD, and Mr. Rachid Meddah (l.), Director General of the Migration Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Algeria. / Picture: © ICMPD - International Centre for Migration Policy Development / Internationales Zentrum für Migrationspolitikentwicklung
Michael Spindelegger, Director General of ICMPD, and his deputy Sedef Dearing met with Rachid Meddah, Director General of the Migration Department at the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad. The talks focused on the “Training Institute on Migration Capacity Partnership for the Mediterranean (MCP Med TI)”. All parties recognized the institute's great…
or Log In
Fast News Search