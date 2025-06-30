Algeria and ICMPD Strengthen Cooperation in the Mediterranean Region

Mr. Michael Spindelegger (r.), Director General of ICMPD, and Mr. Rachid Meddah (l.), Director General of the Migration Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Algeria. / Picture: © ICMPD - International Centre for Migration Policy Development / Internationales Zentrum für Migrationspolitikentwicklung

Michael Spindelegger, Director General of ICMPD, and his deputy Sedef Dearing met with Rachid Meddah, Director General of the Migration Department at the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad. The talks focused on the “Training Institute on Migration Capacity Partnership for the Mediterranean (MCP Med TI)”. All parties recognized the institute's great…