ICMPD Director General Michael Spindelegger: Europe Ten Years After the Refuge Crisis

In an in-depth interview on World Refugee Day, Spindelegger emphasized that the events of 2015 were not a sudden phenomenon, but rather the culmination of long-term developments. Similar discussions about an asylum crisis had already taken place in the 1990s, but these were overshadowed by other global events. “In reality, the ‘crisis’ of 2015 had begun long before and was not so ‘sudden’ after all,” said Spindelegger.

Increasing asylum applications and political perception

The figures speak for themselves: the number of asylum applications in the EU has more than tripled since the 2000s, from 261,000 in 2010 to a peak of 1.283 million in 2015 and 998,000 in 2024. Globally, the number of forced displacements reached a record high of 122.6 million people in mid-2024. Spindelegger noted that the EU has approved a total of 4.1 million asylum applications since 2014, underscoring Europe's commitment to international protection obligations.

Progress in migration policy

Despite ongoing challenges, the EU has significantly developed its migration policy since 2015. In particular, the “external dimension,” cooperation with non-EU countries, has been massively expanded. While there were hardly any external migration partnerships in 2015, there is now a broad network of bilateral agreements and proven cooperation mechanisms with key countries of origin and transit such as Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Libya, Morocco, Pakistan, Tunisia, and the Western Balkan states. According to Spindelegger, these partnerships have led to a reduction in irregular arrivals and a doubling of voluntary returns by 2024.

Challenges and public perception

Nevertheless, there is a “critical perception gap.” Despite substantial progress, public opinion is often skeptical, and this skepticism is reinforced by increasing polarization in the media and politics. According to Spindelegger, strategic communication on migration remains underdeveloped, which promotes susceptibility to polarized narratives.

Drivers of migration and future flows

The main causes of migration remain complex: wars, conflicts, economic inequalities, globalization, and climate change. The number of armed conflicts has nearly doubled in the last decade, and two billion people live in conflict zones. Given the ongoing geopolitical instability and conflicts in Europe's neighboring regions, further migration flows into the EU are to be expected.

Reforms and debates

Since 2015, the EU has initiated far-reaching reforms in its migration and asylum policy, including the New Pact on Migration and Asylum, which is to be implemented by 2026. “Innovative solutions” such as the externalization of asylum procedures, return centers in third countries, and increased use of the “safe third country concept” are also being discussed. The memorandum between Italy and Albania serves as an example here, but also raises legal, operational, and political questions.

Migration as an opportunity for the labor market

An increasingly important aspect of the migration debate is demographic change in Europe and the growing labor shortage. By 2050, nearly 90 countries in the Global North could face shrinking populations and labor shortages in key areas such as healthcare, STEM professions, construction, and transportation. Spindelegger emphasized that these demographic challenges cannot be overcome without labor migration. Despite the necessity, promoting labor migration is politically sensitive, as it requires a balance between economic needs and public concerns about irregular migration, integration, and national identity.

Ways to a more constructive migration policy

In order to shape a less controversial and more constructive migration policy, Spindelegger proposed eight priorities:

Greater involvement of the private sector in migration cooperation is needed to ensure the long-term impact of economic cooperation.

Investment in the transfer of vocational education and training standards to countries of origin to equip potential migrants with the skills needed in the European labor market and to promote local economic development.

Further improvement of external border control is the basis for a functioning and publicly accepted migration regime.

Better balance between migration control and legal migration channels, which must be harmonized across Europe and communicated.

Smarter return policies linked to development aid and job creation to increase acceptance and effectiveness.

Reassessment of the EU's visa policy, as over 30% of asylum seekers enter without a visa but come from countries with very low recognition rates.

Fast, legally sound asylum procedures to prevent abuse of the system.

Intensification of the fight against migrant smuggling, as these networks play a central role in irregular migration.

Spindelegger concluded his interview with three fundamental questions that Europe and the international community must answer to achieve a real breakthrough on the migration issue: What a functioning, fair, and global refugee regime should look like; how the international community can help reduce the number of violent conflicts; and how a fair global economic order can offer opportunities to as many people as possible and limit the need for disorderly and irregular migration.

“Only if these three questions are answered in a concrete and forward-looking manner can Europe achieve a definitive breakthrough on migration issues,” Spindelegger concluded. He emphasized that the EU now has the tools, partnerships, and knowledge that it lacked in 2015, and now needs the political courage, public support, and international vision to translate all progress into a sustainable migration management system.

ICMPD