Ten Years of Supporting Migrants: The Success Story of the “Migrant Resource Centers”

Misinformation and human trafficking are significant issues for migrants. The ICMPD initiated the Migrant Resource Centres (MRCs) in April 2016, starting with a pilot in Lahore, Pakistan / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The idea for these centers was first conceived in October 2013 during a working group meeting of the so-called Budapest Process in Islamabad. High-level government officials concluded that traditional information campaigns were not enough. There was a need for physical contact points where people could receive honest and reliable answers before making life-changing decisions. The Budapest Process itself is a far-reaching interregional dialogue that brings together over 50 governments and numerous organizations to promote safe and regular migration pathways.

Three years after this meeting, the first MRC opened its doors in Lahore—supported by Pakistani ministries, the International Labour Organization (ILO), the European Union (EU), and the ICMPD. Today, this has grown into a stable network firmly anchored in the national systems of the partner countries.

A Comprehensive Approach (“360° Response”)

The scope of the MRCs’ work has expanded dramatically over the past decade. It is no longer just about providing information. Today, the centers offer comprehensive “360° counseling”: from legal migration pathways to labor market integration and the prevention of irregular migration, all the way to support for voluntary return and social reintegration.

Figures from the 2025 Knowledge, Attitudes, and Intentions (KAI) study demonstrate that this approach is effective. After coming into contact with an MRC, the percentage of respondents who could correctly answer questions about migration rose from a meager 14.5% to an impressive 66.6%. At the same time, trust in illegal recruiters and smugglers fell by more than half, while the targeted demand for official support from embassies and NGOs increased by 30%.

Focus on Kyrgyzstan: Jobs and “Soft Skills” on the Rise

The example of Kyrgyzstan demonstrates just how vibrant this initiative is in its anniversary year, 2026. In the city of Osh, a job fair launched in 2024 has developed into a central hub. By April 2026, three consecutive fairs had brought together around 5,000 job seekers and returnees with 120 employers from the retail, construction, industrial, and technology sectors.

In addition, the MRC Kyrgyzstan is increasingly focusing on so-called soft skills training. In courses, prospective migrants and returnees learn social skills, intercultural adaptation, teamwork, and financial literacy. Through a peer-training system, 51 certified trainers had already been trained by early 2026, who independently pass on their knowledge to hundreds of students. In the long term, this module is to be integrated into the curricula of universities and vocational schools nationwide in collaboration with the Kyrgyz Ministry of Education.

Looking Ahead: The 2026 Anniversary Year

The organization’s tenth anniversary will be celebrated throughout the year with tailored events in partner countries. Plans include a conference on combating human trafficking in Sri Lanka, media campaigns in Tajikistan, expert meetings on mental health in Iraq, and a major summit in Brussels bringing together EU institutions, member states, and civil society.

Especially against the backdrop of current geopolitical developments and the EU’s focus on structured labor mobility, the model remains highly relevant. Just recently, in May 2026, high-level European delegations, including the Austrian Foreign Minister and Interior Minister, visited the MRC in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) to underscore the importance of these centers on the ground. For the MRCs, reaching the ten-year milestone is not an endpoint, but rather the foundation for the coming decade. The goal remains unchanged: to make migration decisions safer worldwide—guided by reliable, credible information.

ICMPD