ICMPD's Susanne Raab's Diplomatic Marathon to Reshape European Migration Policy

Raab gathered a high-caliber diplomatic corps in Vienna that reflects the entire geographical breadth of modern migration movements. Representatives from 18 countries, including key nations such as Egypt, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Jordan, and Ukraine, accepted the invitation to a briefing that was overshadowed by the current escalation in the Middle East.

“We are experiencing one of the most challenging phases for international diplomacy in decades,” Raab emphasized in her opening speech. Her goal: not only to manage migration, but to proactively shape it. The focus was on the so-called “whole-of-route” approach. This approach stipulates that solutions are only sustainable if they cover the entire route – from the country of origin to the transit country to the destination country – while respecting the national priorities of each partner.

Poland: Strategic leadership at the EU's external border

A central pillar of Raab's strategy is close cooperation with Poland, which took over the chairmanship of the ICMPD Steering Group in 2026. At her meeting with Polish State Secretary Czesław Mroczek in Warsaw at the end of January, it became clear that Poland is taking a leading role in addressing security-related pressure at the EU's external borders.

The talks focused on linking border security and labor market integration. Particular emphasis was placed on Poland's pioneering role in creating new status models for Ukrainian refugees that go beyond mere temporary protection. At the same time, Poland is expanding its engagement to regions such as West Africa (DOCSEC Senegal) and the Silk Road, underscoring the ICMPD's expanded strategic outlook through 2030.

Sweden: Sustainable return and new hubs

In Sweden, Raab praised the legacy of the successful Swedish Presidency of 2025. In talks with Migration Minister Johan Forssell, the course was set for the coming years: the focus here is on the operational implementation of the EU Migration and Asylum Pact and the promotion of sustainable return and reintegration programs.

Sweden plays a key role in Nordic cooperation for Iraq and Afghanistan (NORAQ). An innovative highlight of bilateral cooperation is Sweden's decision to support a “Ukrainian Unity Hub” in Stockholm. This project is intended to serve as a central hub for the Ukrainian community and demonstrates how modern migration policy combines social stability with operational efficiency.

Switzerland: Building bridges to Africa

Switzerland, a founding member of the ICMPD, will reach a historic milestone in 2026 when it becomes the first non-EU country to chair the Rabat Process. This forum, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, is one of the largest and oldest migration dialogues in the world.

Under Swiss leadership, the focus will be on strengthening the network for missing migrants, an initiative in which 23 partner countries are already involved. The meeting between Raab and Swiss State Secretary Vincenzo Mascioli made it clear that Switzerland is acting as a diplomatic mediator between Europe and Africa to minimize damage to international migration policy through concrete projects that comply with human rights.

Expertise as the currency of the future

Raab makes it clear that under her leadership, the ICMPD is increasingly focusing on professional competence and evidence-based solutions. A key instrument in this regard are the Migrant Resource Centers (MRCs), which now operate in numerous countries from Uzbekistan to Iraq. These centers provide potential migrants with reliable information about legal channels and warn them of the dangers of irregular migration.

“We want to create an environment in which states work together on an equal footing,” says Raab. With over 600 employees at 34 locations worldwide and around 90 active programs, the ICMPD has established itself as an indispensable player that bridges the gap between political dialogue and practical implementation on the ground.

ICMPD