Change of Leadership in Vienna: Susanne Raab Officially Takes Over as Head of the ICMPD

Following her election by the ICMPD Steering Committee in Stockholm last June, Susanne Raab succeeds Michael Spindelegger. Her five-year term is closely linked to the implementation of the new “Strategy 2026-2030,” which aims to further advance the growth of the organization and its knowledge portfolio.

Focus on the EU Migration Pact and the rule of law

A central pillar of Raab's agenda is the operational support of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum. As she already emphasized at the Vienna Migration Conference in October, she sees the ICMPD playing a key role in developing innovative solutions for border management and security.

“Our support upholds European and international rights and standards,” said Raab. The aim is to establish robust migration management systems based on the rule of law that operate in a fair and transparent manner. Current ICMPD projects are already pointing in this direction: for example, the organization is supporting countries such as Ireland, Estonia, and Czechia in implementing national plans under the new EU pact.

Labor migration as an economic lever

Raab sees labor migration not only as a necessity for economic growth, but also as a means of combating irregular migration. Her approach pursues an ethical and fair design of policies to protect migrants from abuse and the development of win-win models between countries of origin and destination. Sustainable return and reintegration

Another focus is on return policy. For Raab, a credible asylum system is inextricably linked to effective return procedures for rejected applicants. She is committed to sustainability: returnees should receive support to successfully reintegrate into their home communities, which should also prevent renewed irregular migration movements.

Expertise from politics

Susanne Raab brings extensive experience to her new position. Before being elected Director General, she was Austrian Federal Minister for Women, Family, Integration, and Media. With a doctorate in law and a degree in psychology, she also has many years of experience in administration, including as Head of Section for Integration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and as an expert on asylum law.

Under Raab, the ICMPD, which now has 20 member states—including recent additions such as the Netherlands (2023) and Ireland (2024)—is consolidating its position as one of the most important global players in migration policy.

More information about Ms. Susanne Raab:

Period / Date Position / Function Institution / Organization Political Offices & Parliament Oct 2024 – Sept 2025 Member of the National Council (XXVIII. GP) Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) Jan 2022 – March 2025 Federal Minister for Women, Family, Integration and Media Federal Chancellery Feb 2021 – Jan 2022 Federal Minister for Women, Family, Youth and Integration Federal Chancellery Jan 2020 – Feb 2021 Federal Minister for Women and Integration Federal Chancellery Jan 2020 – Jan 2020 Federal Minister in the Federal Chancellery Federal Chancellery Jan 2020 – Jan 2020 Federal Minister without Portfolio Federal Chancellery Professional Career Sept 2017 – Jan 2020 Director General for Integration (Sektionsleiterin) Federal Ministry for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs Summer Sem. 2016 Lecturer, Political Education Course Danube University Krems March 2014 – Sept 2017 Head of Department for Integration Coordination Federal Ministry for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs July 2013 – Feb 2014 Head of Department for Integration Coordination Federal Ministry of the Interior Jan 2012 – April 2014 Research Assistant, Institute for Public Law University of Salzburg Nov 2011 – June 2013 Head of Unit for Integration Coordination Federal Ministry of the Interior Sept 2010 – Oct 2011 Policy Officer for Asylum and Care Matters Federal Ministry of the Interior April 2008 – Sept 2010 University Assistant, Institute for Civil Law University of Innsbruck Education 2008 – 2010 Doctorate in Law (Dr. iur.) University of Innsbruck 2003 – 2008 Diploma Degree in Law (Mag. iur.) University of Innsbruck 2003 – 2009 Diploma Degree in Psychology (Mag. phil.) University of Innsbruck

