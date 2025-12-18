Fight Against Human Smugglers: ICMPD Susanne Raab Calls for “Real Alternatives” to Illegal Migration in Brussels

With the goal to protect migrants from human traffickers and migrant smugglers and to encourage legitimate channels, Director General-elect Susanne Raab stressed the significance of offering real options. / Picture: © ICMPD - International Centre for Migration Policy Development / Internationales Zentrum für Migrationspolitikentwicklung

The conference was opened by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who emphasized in her keynote speech that criminal assets worth over €12 million were seized in just one year. In addition to Raab, numerous top politicians took part, including the new EU Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration, Magnus Brunner, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Raab's vision: legality instead of mortal danger

Susanne Raab, who will officially take office as ICMPD Director on January 1, 2026, issued an urgent warning about the “false promises” made by smuggling networks. She emphasized that the fight against criminal structures can only be successful if it is part of a holistic strategy. “Persistent skills gaps hinder legal labor mobility and make many migrants vulnerable to the lies of smugglers,” Raab said. She presented concrete initiatives by the ICMPD to break this cycle:

Migrant Resource Centers (MRCs): These centers offer advice on legal pathways and educate migrants about the deadly risks of irregular migration. New locations were recently opened in Baghdad and Tashkent.

Rapid Response Initiative: A new program that specifically combats online disinformation and fake job offers used by smugglers to lure potential migrants into traps.

ECOWAS cooperation: Support for regional freedom of movement in West Africa as a sustainable alternative to fleeing to Europe.

A key topic at the conference was the increasing digitalization of smuggling. Europol Director Catherine De Bolle presented the results of Operation DigiNeX, which in the fall of 2025 alone deleted over 160 social media accounts promoting illegal crossings.

Raab emphasized that harmonizing vocational training standards (through the Migration Partnership Facility) is a crucial step toward opening up the European labor market safely and legally to talent from third countries.

Who is Susanne Raab?

Susanne Raab, an experienced lawyer and psychologist, is taking over as head of the ICMPD. Born in Upper Austria in 1984, she previously served as the Austrian Federal Minister for Integration and Women. In June 2025, she was elected by the 21 member states of the ICMPD as the first female Director General in the organization's history. In Vienna, she will lead a team of over 540 employees in 31 offices worldwide.

ICMPD