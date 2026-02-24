Austria and Pakistan Deepen Economic and Migration Partnership

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker (third from right) welcomed the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (second from left). / Picture: © BKA/Florian Schrötter

What began in 1956 has developed seven decades later into a partnership with massive growth potential. “Economically in particular, Pakistan is a partner with great future potential that we want to leverage,” explained Chancellor Stocker during the working meeting.

Current trade data supports this optimism: while Austrian exports to Pakistan – primarily machinery, electrical engineering, and optical equipment – rose by 2.6 percent to 82.6 million euros in the period from January to November 2025, imports from Pakistan recorded a massive jump of 19.1 percent to 346.8 million euros. The chancellor emphasized that he wanted to “open new doors for domestic companies” and broaden the export economy in order to reduce dependence on individual markets.

Quality as a door opener: TÜV AUSTRIA provides impetus

A key part of the visit was a high-level business forum and a business roundtable at the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber. It became clear that this is not just about the trade of goods, but also about technical expertise and safety standards. Dr. Stefan Haas, CEO of the TÜV AUSTRIA Group, took part in the discussions and emphasized the importance of certification and inspection for market access.

TÜV AUSTRIA sees itself playing a key role, particularly in the areas of renewable energies and the training of skilled workers. “Certification, inspection, and training services provide fundamental support for access to international markets,” said Haas. The roundtable in Vienna served as a basis of trust for sustainable business relations between Lahore and Vienna.

Strategic cooperation on migration and security

Beyond balance sheets and trade agreements, another sensitive issue was on the agenda: migration policy. Pakistan has been a reliable partner for Austria in this area for years. Stocker and Sharif agreed to continue the proven cooperation on returns. A particular focus will be on promoting the voluntary return of persons required to leave the country.

This cooperation is considered an essential component of Austria's strategy to manage migration through bilateral agreements at the highest level while promoting economic development in the countries of origin in order to reduce the causes of flight in the long term.

Economic mission in April

The rapprochement is not intended to be a one-off event. An Austrian economic mission to Karachi and Islamabad is already planned for April 2026 to deepen the contacts established in Vienna and to advance concrete projects in industry and the energy sector.

