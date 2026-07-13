Summer of Major Construction Projects in Vienna: The Public Transit Network Is Being Prepared for the Future

Since Monday, July 13, 2026, one of the most important arteries of Vienna’s tram system has been disrupted. At the intersection of Währinger Straße, Spitalgasse, and Nußdorfer Straße, tracks and switches are undergoing extensive renewal. The impact on commuters is massive:

Lines 40, 41, and 42 have been temporarily suspended entirely.

As a replacement, lines 37 and 38 are operating on modified routes outside the Gürtel, but do not go to Schottentor. Line 37 runs between Hoher Warte and Herbeckstraße, and line 38 between Grinzing and Pötzleinsdorf.

Lines 5 and 12 are operating on split or shortened routes and are being rerouted from Franz-Josefs-Bahnhof to Augasse. There is no service between Josefstädter Straße and Franz-Josefs-Bahnhof. Wiener Linien recommends using lines U2, U4, U6, D, 2, 43, 44, 13A, and bus 40A, which is running at more frequent intervals. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of August.

Changes on the Ringstraße and the Closure of the “Parlament” Station

The historic Ringstraße is also affected by track construction. In addition to detours for Line 1 (via Stubenring) and Line 62 (diverted to the Belvedere neighborhood until the end of 2027), further restrictions have been in place since July 13: Line 71 is being shortened to Schwarzenbergplatz, while Line D must take a detour via Schwedenplatz between Schwarzenbergplatz and Börse.

The traditional tram stop near the Parliament building is being permanently closed, effective immediately. Wiener Linien expects that eliminating this stop will result in long-term time savings and faster service for Ring lines D, 1, 2, and 71.

Subway Network Split in Two: Service Disruptions on the U3 and U4

Intensive work is underway not only above ground but also underground. Since early Monday morning, the U3 has been split between Westbahnhof and Johnstraße due to the installation of new switches. Until August 31 (4:00 a.m.), there will be no service between the Hütteldorfer Straße and Westbahnhof stations. The E3 tram replacement line has been set up as a direct alternative. Passengers should plan for an additional travel time of about 15 minutes.

In addition, the U4 has been suspended since July 3 and will remain so until August 3 due to track construction work near Schwedenplatz. Service is suspended between the Schwedenplatz and Landstraße (Wien Mitte) stations.

Why during the summer, of all times?

Wiener Linien emphasizes that major construction projects of this kind are deliberately scheduled during school breaks. During the summer months, there are about one-fifth fewer passengers on the network than during the rest of the year.

While minor repairs usually take place unnoticed during the night when traffic is at a standstill, the current major projects—often in cooperation with other departments of the City of Vienna—are essential to ensure that entire sections of roads and tunnels remain in good condition for the coming decades. At the same time, important work is underway behind the scenes on tunnel waterproofing (for example, in the Naschmarkt and Favoritenstraße areas), though this does not affect ongoing operations.

Information on the 2026 Public Transit Expansion

The current construction sites are part of one of the largest modernization and expansion projects in recent years. In addition to pure renovation, the City of Vienna is investing heavily in network expansions. Tram Line 18 is currently being extended from Schlachthausgasse to the Ernst-Happel-Stadion. Work has been underway since June 2025; the official opening of the new section is scheduled for fall 2026.

Since April 2025, two new, accessible entrances (toward Medwedweg/Nussbaumallee) have been under construction here. This construction project is proceeding in parallel with regular operations and does not affect subway service. Completion is scheduled for 2027. The extensive rerouting of tram line 62 through the end of 2027 is directly related to the comprehensive closures and renovations being carried out by ÖBB on the Vienna S-Bahn main line, during which the city’s public transit network serves as an important buffer.

City of Vienna

Vienna Lines

ÖBB