Statistics Austria: Inflation Has Risen to 1.7% in July 2020
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: August 19, 2020; 22:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
According to latest reports, inflation in Austria has risen from 1.1% in June to 1.7% in July 2020. The pricing of clothing was the main driving force.
Prices for groceries rose between 1 and 2.5 percent. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Tim Reckmann from Hamm, Deutschland / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)
According to the latest news from Statistics Austria, Austria's inflation has risen to 1.7% in July 2020 (1.1% in June 2020).
One of the main reasons for this increase was the development of prices for clothing.
"After noticeably more favourable prices for fashion in May and June, the usual closing sales in July were much less pronounced than in recent years. …
