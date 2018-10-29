Sponsored
Article Tools
Why Austrians are the European Taillight in Financial Investments
Published: October 29, 2018; 20:44 · (Vindobona)
A new statistic of the think tank Agenda Austria warns against emulating the Austrians in their investment strategy. In a comparison of 10 EU countries of real returns on financial assets, Austria came out at the bottom of the league.
The statistics show that citizens of other European nations invest their money more profitably. / Picture: © Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)This article includes a total of 219 words.
The Institute warns above all against the savings book, which is still a very popular form of investment in Austria.
Anyone who wants their money to work for them in a phase of low interest rate policy and negative interest rates on the savings book should rethink his strategy, because this form of investment is not a profitable one.
The statistics show that citizens of…
Fast News Search