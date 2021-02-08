Slovenia's Foreign Minister and State Secretary Met Edtstadler

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: February 8, 2021; 18:10 ♦ (Vindobona)

Slovenia's Foreign Minister Anže Logar and State Secretary Gasper Dovžan met with Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler in Ljubljana to discuss about a possible European vaccination certificate, EU enlargement and about the future of the European Union.

The Slovenian Foreign Minister and State Secretary invited Austria's Minister for European Affairs Edtstadler for a work meeting in Ljubljana. / Picture: © Slovenian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org

The Slovenian State Secretary Gasper Dovžan met Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler in Ljubljana to discuss the possibility of a European vaccination certificate and EU enlargement.

At a press conference after the meeting, Edtstadler referred to the need for a European vaccination certificate: …

