Significantly More Deaths in Austria in 2020

More+More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:00 ♦ (Vindobona)

Due to Covid-19, deaths in Austria in the year 2020 have increased by almost 11 percent compared to 2019. Furthermore, life expectancy has decreased by about half a year for men and women in 2020. In weekly comparisons, an increase in deaths of almost 50 percent compared to the same weeks in 2019 had been observed.

A new report issued by Statistics Austria shows a significant increase of deaths in 2020. / Picture: © Statistik Austria/Sebastian Philipp

According to initial preliminary results from Statistics Austria, 90,123 deaths have been reported so far from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

However, this number will increase further in the coming weeks, as subsequent reports of deaths from the previous year are expected from the registry offices. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Covid-19 Vaccine: Austria Starts on December 27 (December 23, 2020)
Third Lockdown Starts on December 26 (December 18, 2020)
Change at the Helm of Statistics Austria - Halt of "Message Control" (June 2, 2020)
Read More
Tobias Thomas, Statistics Austria, Statistics, COVID-19, Coronavirus
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter