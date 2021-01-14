Sponsored Content
Significantly More Deaths in Austria in 2020
Due to Covid-19, deaths in Austria in the year 2020 have increased by almost 11 percent compared to 2019. Furthermore, life expectancy has decreased by about half a year for men and women in 2020. In weekly comparisons, an increase in deaths of almost 50 percent compared to the same weeks in 2019 had been observed.
A new report issued by Statistics Austria shows a significant increase of deaths in 2020. / Picture: © Statistik Austria/Sebastian Philipp
According to initial preliminary results from Statistics Austria, 90,123 deaths have been reported so far from January 1 to December 31, 2020.
However, this number will increase further in the coming weeks, as subsequent reports of deaths from the previous year are expected from the registry offices. …
