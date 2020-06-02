Sponsored Content
Change at the Helm of Statistics Austria - Halt of "Message Control"
German-born Prof. Dr. Tobias Thomas replaces Konrad Pesendorfer, takes over as Co-CEO and becomes Technical Statistics Director General. His first official act is the suspension of advance transmissions of statistical press releases to the Federal Chancellery of Austria (BKA).
Tobias Thomas, new Co-CEO at Statistik Austria stops controversial advance transmission of press releases to the Federal Chancellery. / Picture: © Statistik Austria/Ranger–Marton
With effect of 1 June 2020, Tobias Thomas was appointed Co-Director General of Statistics Austria.
Gabriela Petrovic was reappointed as Co-Director General (Commercial Director General) for the fifth time in a row.
As reported by the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation ORF, the controversial advance transmission to the Federal Chancellery - according to which Statistik Austria has had to submit all press releases in advance to the Chancellery and its supervisory bodies Economic and Statistics Council since March - was suspended with immediate effect and a legal review of the practice was announced. …
