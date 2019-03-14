Sergey Lavrov to Participate in Session of UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna

The Austrian Federal President stressed that Austria, in line with the EU, supports the sanctions, but at the same time wants to remain in dialogue with Russia, an important partner. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

Sergey Lavrov is currently on a visit to Vienna to participate in the ministerial segment of the 62nd session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

During his visit, Lavrov also met Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen for a 30-minute discussion.

According to the Presidential Chancellery, the discussion focused on relations between the EU and Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine.

The Federal President stressed that Austria, in line with the EU, supports the sanctions, but at the same time wants to remain in dialogue with Russia, an important partner.

Alexander Van der Bellen also pleaded for an exchange of prisoners including director Oleg Gennadyevich Sentsov.

Oleg Sentsov is a Ukrainian filmmaker and writer, from Crimea, known for his 2011 film Gamer. Following the Russian annexation of Crimea he was arrested in Crimea and sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment by a Russian court on charges of plotting terrorism acts.

Finally, the current situation in Venezuela was also discussed.