What is Lukoil and What Does It Do in Austria?

Lukoil Company Headquarters Moscow / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / NVO [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

Lukoil is a Russian multinational energy corporation and Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) headquartered in Moscow, which was formed in 1991 when three state-run, western Siberian companies merged.

The company specializes in the business of extraction, production, transport, and sale of petroleum, natural gas, and petroleum products.

It is the second largest company in Russia after Gazprom, and the largest non-state enterprise in terms of revenue.

In 2017 PJSC Lukoil Oil Company had revenue of USD 102 billion, operating income of USD 8.68 billion and net income of USD 7.21 billion.

Lukoil has operations and subsidiaries in more than 40 countries around the world, including Austria.

Lukoil has been represented in Vienna since 1995 and currently has four companies:

Lukoil International GmbH,

Lukoil Lubricants Europe GmbH,

Lukoil Technology Services GmbH and

LICARD Euro Services GmbH.

The CEO of Lukoil International GmbH in Vienna is Alexander Matytsyn.

Lukoil International GmbH is responsible for managing companies in more than 40 different countries, including four refineries in Bulgaria, Italy, the Netherlands and Romania, 20 filling station networks in Europe, Asia and the USA, as well as production companies in Europe, Asia, Africa and Central America.

The Lukoil Lubricants International Group is the international lubricants division of the Lukoil Group. The European headquarters of Lukoil Lubricants International has been located in Vienna Lobau since 2016.

LICARD Euro Services GmbH is responsible for the handling and administration of the Europe-wide fuel card business of the Lukoil Group.

Only in 2017 did Lukoil strengthen its foreign business bundled in Vienna thanks to a capital injection of 6.2 billion euros (according to a press release) in its subsidiary Lukoil International GmbH headquartered in Vienna.

The company employs a staff of 130 people in Vienna and generated net revenue of approximately USD 250 million.