Wolfgang Schüssel Joins the Lukoil Supervisory Board - Who are His Colleagues?

As reported by Vindobona.org, Lukoil Oil Company is the second largest Russian oil multinational with a turnover of more than USD 100 billion.

The Board of Directors of Lukoil Oil Company consists of a total of 12 supervisory boards.

It approved on March 6 the lists of candidates for the election to the Board of Directors and the Audit Commission at the 2019 Annual General Shareholders Meeting in June 2019.

Wolfgang Schüssel will become one of the twelve supervisory board members. His official title will be "Independent Director".

Schüssel has been on the board of directors of another russian company, PJSC "MTS", the largest mobile operator and digital service provider in Russia and CIS, since June 2018.

Since 2008, Schüssel has been serving as President of the Foreign Policy and United Nations Association of Austria (UNA-Austria) and since 2010, as Member of the Supervisory Board of RWE AG. He is also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

The list of Lukoil Supervisory Board members valid as of June is as follows:

1. Vagit Yu. Alekperov

President of PJSC "LUKOIL"

Member of the Board of Directors of PJSC "LUKOIL"*

2. Victor V. Blazheev

Rector of the O.E. Kutafin Moscow State Law University

Member of the Board of Directors of PJSC "LUKOIL"*

3. Toby T. Gati Board

Member of the U.S.-Russia Business Council (USRBC), participant of the Valdai Discussion Club,

President of TTG Global LLC Member of the Board of Directors of PJSC "LUKOIL"

4. Valery I. Grayfer

Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC "LUKOIL"

Chairman of the Board of Directors of OOO "Russian innovative fuel and energy company" (OOO "RITEK")

5. Ravil U. Maganov

First Executive Vice President of PJSC "LUKOIL" (Upstream)

Member of the Board of Directors of PJSC "LUKOIL"

6. Roger Munnings

Chairman of the Russo — British Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales, a member of the Russian National Council for Corporate Governance

Member of the Board of Directors of PJSC "LUKOIL"

7. Nikolai M. Nikolaev

General director of OOO "Russian innovative fuel and energy company" (OOO "RITEK")

8. Pavel M. Teplukhin

President of OOO "Matrix Advisors",

Member of the Board of Directors of AO "RUSNANO" In the past held the position of the CEO at Deutsche Bank in Russia

9. Leonid A. Fedun

Vice-President for Strategic Development of PJSC "LUKOIL"

Member of the Board of Directors of PJSC "LUKOIL"

10. Lyubov N. Khoba

Member of the Board of Directors of PJSC "LUKOIL"

11. Sergey D. Shatalov

Member of the Board of Directors of OOO "Avtotor Holding",

Chairman of Audit Commission of AO "MSP Bank" In the past held the position of Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation

12. Wolfgang Schüssel

Member of the Supervisory Board of RWE AG,

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Konrad Adenauer Foundation,

Member of the Board of Directors of PJSC "MTS"

In the past held the position of Federal Chancellor of Austria

According to Lukoil, the lists of candidates were formed pursuant to the applicable legislation of the Russian Federation, the Lukoil's charter and internal documents.