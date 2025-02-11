Science Books of the Year: The Winners Announced

More+More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:27 ♦ (Vindobona)

The results of Austria’s Science Book of the Year have been announced, recognizing works that present scientific topics in an accessible and engaging way for the general public. With over 8,000 votes cast, the awards reflect continued public interest in science communication and education.

Austria’s Science Book of the Year have been announced, covering a wide range of subjects, from mathematics and biology to cultural history and animal behavior, highlighting the diversity of scientific literature. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Fæ

The Science Book of the Year 2025 awards have concluded, and the winners in four categories have been announced. With over 8,000 votes cast, the competition demonstrated strong public interest in scientific literature. Austrian Federal Minister Martin Polaschek congratulated the winning authors, emphasizing the importance of sharing scientific knowledge with the broader public. “The Science Book of the Year is a key part of the Ministry of Education, Science and Researches’s science communication efforts. I encourage all researchers to continue sharing their knowledge with the wider public,” Polaschek stated.

This year’s winners reflect the diversity of scientific inquiry. In the Natural Sciences and Technology category, mathematician Paulina Rowińska won for Mapmatics, a compelling exploration of how mathematics and cartography shape our worldview. In Medicine and Biology, German medical anthropologist Kathleen Wermke was recognized for Baby Songs, which delves into how infant sounds form the foundation of language development.

The Junior Knowledge Book award went to Lotte Stegeman and Mark Janssen for The Emotions of Animals, a beautifully illustrated book explaining to children how animals experience emotions much like humans. Finally, in the Humanities, Social, and Cultural Sciences category, Gerhard Ammerer, Nicole Bauer, and Carlos Watzka received accolades for Demons, the first comprehensive study of demonology, possession, and exorcism practices in Austria, blending historical and psychological perspectives.

The selection process involves a jury of experts from science, research, journalism, libraries, and the book industry, who nominate five books per category. The final winners are then chosen by public vote. The award ceremony will take place on March 17 in the Aula der Wissenschaften in Vienna.

 

Ministry of Education

Wissenschaftsbuch

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
New Institute in Vienna with Conference on Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Society (November 28, 2024)
Travel Tips in Austria: Admont Abbey Library in Styria (April 19, 2023)
Book Vienna 2022 Promotes International Foreign Culture (November 20, 2022)
Read More
Technology, Social Sciences, Sciences, Science Book of the Year, Science and Research, Paulina Rowińska, Nicole Bauer, Natural Sciences, Martin Polaschek, Mark Janssen, Lotte Stegeman, Kathleen Wermke, Gerhard Ammerer, Carlos Watzka, Books, BMBWF - Ministry of Education - Bundesministerium fuer Bildung Wissenschaft und Forschung
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter