Science Books of the Year: The Winners Announced

Austria’s Science Book of the Year have been announced, covering a wide range of subjects, from mathematics and biology to cultural history and animal behavior, highlighting the diversity of scientific literature. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Fæ

The Science Book of the Year 2025 awards have concluded, and the winners in four categories have been announced. With over 8,000 votes cast, the competition demonstrated strong public interest in scientific literature. Austrian Federal Minister Martin Polaschek congratulated the winning authors, emphasizing the importance of sharing scientific knowledge with the broader public. “The Science Book of the Year is a key part of the Ministry of Education, Science and Researches’s science communication efforts. I encourage all researchers to continue sharing their knowledge with the wider public,” Polaschek stated.

This year’s winners reflect the diversity of scientific inquiry. In the Natural Sciences and Technology category, mathematician Paulina Rowińska won for Mapmatics, a compelling exploration of how mathematics and cartography shape our worldview. In Medicine and Biology, German medical anthropologist Kathleen Wermke was recognized for Baby Songs, which delves into how infant sounds form the foundation of language development.

The Junior Knowledge Book award went to Lotte Stegeman and Mark Janssen for The Emotions of Animals, a beautifully illustrated book explaining to children how animals experience emotions much like humans. Finally, in the Humanities, Social, and Cultural Sciences category, Gerhard Ammerer, Nicole Bauer, and Carlos Watzka received accolades for Demons, the first comprehensive study of demonology, possession, and exorcism practices in Austria, blending historical and psychological perspectives.

The selection process involves a jury of experts from science, research, journalism, libraries, and the book industry, who nominate five books per category. The final winners are then chosen by public vote. The award ceremony will take place on March 17 in the Aula der Wissenschaften in Vienna.

Ministry of Education

Wissenschaftsbuch