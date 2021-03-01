Sponsored Content
Schramböck and Baldwin at International Research Conference
At the research conference hosted by the Research Center International Economics (FIW), Austria's Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck had the opportunity to take part in discussions with the star economist Richard Baldwin and a number of other important representatives of international economics research.
Austria's Economics Minister dicussed important economic policy measures with star economists from all over the world. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Christoper Dunker
"We must not be protectionist, but we must not be naïve either," declared Minister of Economics Margarete Schramböck in an online discussion with star economist Richard Baldwin at the 13th FIW Research Conference in February.
Schramböck stressed the importance of the EU's internal market, but said inefficiencies had to be overcome, such as the export controls introduced during the pandemic. …
