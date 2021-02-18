Sponsored Content
New EU Trade Strategy: Schramböck Welcomes Proposal
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria's Minister of Economics Margarete Schramböck welcomes the European Commission's document on a new EU trade strategy. The proposal incorporates various topics that will determine the EU's trade strategy for the next few years. Lessons learned from the Covid-19 crisis with regard to inner-European policy as well as international trade is accounted for in the proposition.
Austria's Minister of Economics Margarete Schramböck welcomes the proposal for a new EU trade strategy. / Picture: © BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs / ABA Austrian Business Agency,
The European Commission has presented a proposal for a new EU trade strategy. …
