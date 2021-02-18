New EU Trade Strategy: Schramböck Welcomes Proposal

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:45 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austria's Minister of Economics Margarete Schramböck welcomes the European Commission's document on a new EU trade strategy. The proposal incorporates various topics that will determine the EU's trade strategy for the next few years. Lessons learned from the Covid-19 crisis with regard to inner-European policy as well as international trade is accounted for in the proposition.

Austria's Minister of Economics Margarete Schramböck welcomes the proposal for a new EU trade strategy. / Picture: © BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs / ABA Austrian Business Agency,

The European Commission has presented a proposal for a new EU trade strategy. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
How the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement Benefits Austria (February 8)
Eurochambres President Demands Repositioning of EU (January 11)
Investment Agreement with China Opens Doors (December 30, 2020)
Read More
WTO World Trade Organization, Sustainability, Margarete Schramboeck, EU European Union, Foreign Trade, EC European Commission, COVID-19
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter