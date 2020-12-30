Sponsored Content
Investment Agreement with China Opens Doors
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
The European Union and China have agreed on a joint investment agreement. The core elements of the "Comprehensive Agreement on Investment" (CAI) include better market access, sustainability and a level playing field for European and Chinese companies. Considering the fact that China will be the biggest economy of the world in the near future, the agreement opens doors to a huge market.
The European Union and China have agreed on a comprehensive trade deal. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf
After seven years, the European Union was able to reach a political agreement on the conclusion of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) with China.
The three core elements of the CAI are better market access, a level playing field and sustainability.
Minister for Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck welcomes the agreement: …
