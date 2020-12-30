Investment Agreement with China Opens Doors

Published: Yesterday; 21:15

The European Union and China have agreed on a joint investment agreement. The core elements of the "Comprehensive Agreement on Investment" (CAI) include better market access, sustainability and a level playing field for European and Chinese companies. Considering the fact that China will be the biggest economy of the world in the near future, the agreement opens doors to a huge market.

The European Union and China have agreed on a comprehensive trade deal. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf

After seven years, the European Union was able to reach a political agreement on the conclusion of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) with China.

The three core elements of the CAI are better market access, a level playing field and sustainability.

Minister for Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck welcomes the agreement: …

Sustainability, Council of the European Union, EU European Union, Margarete Schramboeck, Comprehensive Agreement on Investment CAI, China, Capital Markets
