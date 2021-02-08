Sponsored Content
How the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement Benefits Austria
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: February 8, 2021; 19:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) celebrates its second anniversary by adding 28 protected geographical indications, one of them important for Austria, and facilitating trade in wine and vehicles. The agreement does not only benefit the EU as a whole, but has also immediate impact on Austria's economy.
The EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement provides Japanese and Austrian companies with the proper conditions to conduct good business. / Picture: © Japanese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
On the second anniversary of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), 28 additional geographical indications were protected on both sides and trade in wine and vehicles between the two sides was further facilitated.
EU Trade Commissioner and Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis stated: …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
WKO: Importance of Trade Agreements (December 23, 2020)
Japan's Abe Thanked Kurz for Cooperation (September 10, 2020)
What Does the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement Mean for Austria? (February 4, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content