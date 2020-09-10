Sponsored Content
Japan's Abe Thanked Kurz for Cooperation
People › Politicians ♦ Published: September 10, 2020; 16:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
In a telephone summit, Japan's Prime Minister Abe and Austria's Chancellor Kurz wished each other farewell since Abe will step down as Japan's leading politician due to health issues.
Austria's Sebastian Kurz (left) and Japan's Shinzo Abe (right) have improved the Japanese-Austrian relationship in the recent years. / Picture: © Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan / Cabinet Public Relations Office (https://www.mofa.go.jp/erp/c_see/at/page4e_000935.html)
In a telephone conversation with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe explained that he was stepping down from his position as Prime Minister, and thanked Kurz for his message and for his cooperation to this date.
The relationship between the two countries was strengthened with the visit by Chancellor Kurz to Japan on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of friendship between Japan-Austria last year. …
